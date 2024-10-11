  • Business Business

Officials celebrate after 'maternity ward' beach sees record number of once-at-risk turtle hatchlings: 'The most wonderful news'

"It's crucial protective measures continue to be enforced."

by Jeremiah Budin
"It's crucial protective measures continue to be enforced."

Photo Credit: iStock

Sea turtles around the world are under threat from human-caused problems — but in Greece, conservationists were able to celebrate a big win recently as a record-setting number of hatchlings survived this year, the Guardian reported.

The shores of Sekania on the Ionian island of Zakynthos are reportedly known as the Mediterranean's greatest "maternity ward" for the Caretta caretta loggerhead sea turtle. The loggerhead is one of the world's oldest living species, believed to have been around for 100 million years.

Although these turtles can cross thousands of miles of seas and oceans, the female turtles always return to the habitat they were born in to lay their eggs. That is what makes Sekania and other areas in the region so important, as 60% of Caretta caretta nests are found in Greece.

In recent years, loggerheads have seen their populations threatened by the same forces that threaten sea turtles around the world: habitat loss, plastic pollution, fishery bycatch, and changes to ocean chemistry caused by the overheating of our planet.




In Sekania, conservationists have begun to focus their efforts and are now seeing highly encouraging results. Before 2023, there were 5,000 to 7,000 nests per year in Greece — now, there are over 10,000 annually.

"I spent years when they were endangered running around different ministries with pieces of paper because back then, no one cared to listen," conservationist Lily Venizelos told the Guardian

Watch now: How did Hurricane Helene wreak havoc so far inland?

Venizelos founded the U.K.-based Mediterranean Association to Save the Sea Turtles in the 1980s, and she is now in her 90s. "It's been the most wonderful news, at my age, to find out that the Caretta caretta are no longer so threatened, but it's crucial protective measures continue to be enforced," she said. "One false move and everything could be lost."

The success story of the Caretta caretta turtles highlights the fact that, just as so many species have been threatened by human activities, humans can also help these species recover.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x