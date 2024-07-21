  • Home Home

Homeowner shares nightmare experience after neighbors' plant invades backyard and damages foundation: 'Take it to small claims court'

"Now it's growing under the foundation of our home and popping up on the turf where my kids play."

by Leslie Sattler
Photo Credit: iStock

A neighborhood dispute about invasive bamboo is taking root on TikTok and raising questions about how to resolve conflicts over plants that cross property lines.

Mother and property owner AmberBurkhartx3 (@amberburkhartx3) shared a video detailing her frustration with bamboo planted by her neighbor that has invaded her yard.

@amberburkhartx3 Anyone know anything about bamboo 🥺 Weve spent thousands on turf, It's breaking our concrete slabs. #momsoftiktok #garden #bamboo #nightmare ♬ A Bar Song (Tipsy) - Shaboozey

"Now it's growing under the foundation of our home and popping up on the turf where my kids play," Amber explains in the video.

She says that when she asked the neighbor to remove the bamboo to prevent further damage, he told her to "spray Roundup on it."

"This is where our children spend their days. I refuse to use chemicals. I don't know what to do next, but momma's mad," Amber added.

Many types of bamboo are considered invasive species because of how quickly and aggressively they spread — and they often spread into neighboring yards. The strong roots can damage foundations, driveways, irrigation systems, and more.

Watch now: Top yogurt producer reveals how the company is evolving to meet new consumer demands

Using herbicides like Roundup risks exposing people, especially children, to concerning chemicals. Glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup, could be linked to certain cancers. There are much safer, eco-friendly alternatives to manage bamboo and other invasive plants.

Planting invasive species is never a good idea. They choke out native plants, disrupt ecosystems, and in cases like this, cause problems for neighbors. If you already have invasive bamboo, though, there are responsible ways to contain it that don't rely on toxic chemicals.

Installing root barriers and removing new shoots consistently can control bamboo's spread without herbicides. For more stubborn cases, cutting it back to the ground and covering the area with thick tarps or sheets of cardboard to block sunlight will eventually starve it.

Conflicts between neighbors can get heated, but it's always best to try to resolve things respectfully. The commenters on Amber's video had some thoughtful suggestions.

"The bamboo won't stop no matter what you'd have to dig out the entire root system," one commenter said.

"If it is affecting the foundation, your homeowners policy can sue them for repairs and abatement issues," another wrote.

A third commenter recommended legal action: "Take it to small claims court for the repairs needed for what it's done to your foundation...also look into it for the future as if you move you'll have to disclose I think."

