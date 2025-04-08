City council faces fierce backlash after destroying dozens of trees without public approval: 'It just seems like vandalism'

A handful of mature trees are being chopped down in Cardiff, Wales, much to the chagrin of locals, according to WalesOnline.

Five ash trees and an elm tree were cut down with no public consultation. While the city council asserted that this was in response to fungal infections, activists have suggested that it was done in preparation for a music festival coming this summer. Some have even said that it was carried out so that festival organizers would pay for the removal and make way for a pedestrian path to the festival grounds.

"Clearing trees such as these, even if they do have fungal ash dieback and things like that, it only serves to destabilize the banks," said local ecologist Alex Griffiths, per WalesOnline. "It only serves to decrease the canopy cover."

Such a decrease runs counter to Cardiff's stated goal of increasing the city's canopy cover from 19% to 25% by 2030. A Cardiff Council spokesperson said an ecologist was on hand to train arborists before the cutting and was also present to monitor during removal.

Trees play a vital role in urban environments, besides simply being great decor. For starters, mature trees are a cornerstone of biodiversity support. Their shade and transpiration provide cool areas that combat heat island effects. Deep root systems provide protection from erosion and flood control. Mature trees also sequester a meaningful amount of carbon and improve local air quality.

Despite explanations and oversight offered by the city, Cardiff residents remained baffled by the tree removal.

"This really seems like path clearance and that is just absolutely galling," said local tree-planting volunteer Pam French, per WalesOnline. "Those areas that they have done it in, particularly next to Blackweir Fields, that's woodland ... it is ancient. There's labeled trees right next to the trees that they've taken down and it just seems like vandalism."

