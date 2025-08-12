Researchers stunned by behavior of captive-bred frogs after releasing them into wild: 'Brings us a huge amount of hope'

In the mountains of Victoria, a success story is unfolding, and it's bringing hope to scientists and communities alike. After the devastating 2019-2020 bushfires, which destroyed much of their habitat, spotted tree frogs have seen their population decline. But now, scientists say that hundreds of captive-bred spotted tree frogs are not only surviving in the wild but also actively exploring their new home.

These vivid, 6-centimeter-long frogs were once on the brink. Between invasive predators, extreme weather events, and a deadly fungal disease, the outlook was grim. But thanks to a conservation breeding program by Zoos Victoria, more than 600 frogs and tadpoles have now been released into the Kiewa River.

Photo Credit: iStock

"Quite a large proportion of those animals are actually surviving," said Wild Research Director Matt West, who is leading a team tracking the animals' progress, to The Guardian. "[It] brings us a huge amount of hope that we might be able to recover this population of spotted tree frogs."

That hope comes not only from survival rates (more than half of the released frogs have been located again) but also from the fact that many have already hopped up to a kilometer from the release site, meaning they are comfortably settling into their new terrain.

Researchers and volunteers put a lot of time into locating the frogs for a head count because they blend seamlessly into the granite boulders and ferns they call home. But the well-earned results suggest a promising return for a species that plays a vital role in local ecosystems by controlling insects and supporting biodiversity.

This inspiring story adds to other recent wins in conservation, such as the comeback story of white storks in the United Kingdom and trail camera sightings of the rare quokka in Australia. Each success shows us that ecological healing is possible, especially when communities and scientists work together.

And the work continues. The frogs' survival will be monitored long term, but for now, scientists are cautiously optimistic. "Fingers crossed things start looking up for them," said Zoos Victoria biologist Deon Gilbert.

