Trail cameras capture first-ever footage of elusive species inside protected forest: 'This is an important find'

While kangaroos and koalas are Australia's most famous wildlife, a lesser-known species has been gaining attention for all the right reasons. Quokkas are small marsupials, and a new population was recently discovered in the Perth Hills area.

As reported by the Miami Herald, a local charity called Bibbul Ngarma Aboriginal Association Inc. shared a news release on Facebook that said the small marsupials had been discovered through the BoorYul-Bah-Bilya program, an initiative that aims to create a new type of community catchment plan to improve river health in the area.

Bibbul Ngarma Aboriginal Association Senior Elder Greg Ugle said in the news release, "Looking at these photographs, this is an important find for me," per the Miami Herald.

Quokkas were once found throughout southwest Western Australia, but their populations began to decline significantly around the 1930s due to predation by foxes and feral cats and habitat clearing for agriculture and mining. As a result, the marsupial is listed as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List of Threatened Species.

This finding is important for conservation efforts because it shows that restoring ecosystems is helping support animals that had been driven from the area. Habitat protection and restoration can help protect biodiversity and support healthy ecosystems, which provide many beneficial services, including clean air and water, food, medicines, and materials.

Researchers and conservationists around the world are taking part in projects that aim to protect and enhance biodiversity. For example, the creation of wildlife corridors in forests in Brazil has helped the population numbers of the golden lion tamarin rebound. In California, conservation efforts have helped restore populations of black bears to a regional park.

These conservation wins help ensure that wildlife and plants are around for future generations to enjoy while contributing to ecological restoration, which is important for a cleaner and cooler planet.

