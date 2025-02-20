Farmer finds rare, critically endangered species while clearing pest traps: 'I was ... stunned'

"At this stage, we don't yet know how big or secure the new population is."

A day in New Zealand's Ashburton Lakes region led to an unexpected discovery when farmer John Evans stumbled upon a new population of critically endangered Canterbury knobbled weevils, according to Miami Herald.

The tiny beetles, once believed to be limited to a single site, were found clinging to speargrass plants as Evans was clearing pest traps in November. Evans took photos and shared them on a bug ID forum. Experts quickly responded.

Weeks later, The New Zealand Department of Conservation confirmed the beetles were critically endangered Canterbury knobbled weevils.

"I was like a stunned mullet when I learned these were such a rare species," Evans told Miami Herald.

The Canterbury knobbled weevil is one of New Zealand's most elusive insects. Once thought to be extinct for nearly 100 years, it was rediscovered in 2004 at Burkes Pass, roughly 50 miles from Evans' recent find, according to the Department of Conservation.

The weevils also face threats from invasive predators and the decline of their only food source, speargrass, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature. A second population opens new doors for conservation.

The DOC has put funding toward studying the Canterbury knobbled weevil, looking at its population size, habitat conditions, and potential threats. Researchers and conservationists plan to restore speargrass, manage invasive species, and monitor the weevils.

Insect conservation supports soil health and food chains. A 2021 study from Nature Communications found that global insect declines impact pollination, soil health, and ecosystems.

"At this stage, we don't yet know how big or secure the new population is," DOC science adviser Tara Murray told Miami Herald. "Both populations are small, so they could easily be wiped out by fire or a few years of bad growing conditions for the speargrass plants they rely on."

The weevil's return signals hope for insect conservation in New Zealand. With continued conservation, the species has a chance to survive.

