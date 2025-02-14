Farmers sound alarm about disaster's impact on the food chain: 'We're in rebuilding mode'

"I have wrestled with lots of emotions the past two months…Do we build back? It is emotionally draining."

The Associated Press reported that recovery from Hurricane Helene is still far over for many affected — particularly farmers.

What happened?

On September 26, the Category 4 hurricane made landfall and raced across southern states, including Georgia. In its wake, it destroyed several crops just ahead of the fall harvest. Chicken houses, farming equipment, crops, and timber were among the structures and items damaged or destroyed. So far, the estimated loss to agricultural businesses and farmers has reached over $10 billion.

Cotton, corn, and peanut farmer Chris Hopkins told the AP, "I have wrestled with lots of emotions the past two months. Do we build back? It is emotionally draining."

Why is Hurricane Helene's damage concerning?

Unfortunately, severe weather patterns — larger hurricanes, floods, erosion, and wildfires — have become the norm due to the planet's increasing heat. The aftermath of Hurricane Helene is an example of the devastation caused to people's lives, businesses, and the food chain by what is now a common weather pattern.

In an American economy where food prices are already high and other issues like a lingering bird flu exist, the staggering food losses from a hurricane that happened last year don't help food security.

The damage wasn't just to the crops but also to vital equipment that handles the land and harvest. Necessary recovery work included repairing or buying new machinery, repairing building structures, and cleaning up remaining debris.

In addition to damage to farm structures like animal coops, many people are still dealing with the emotional and financial weight of rebuilding their lost or damaged homes.

What's being done to aid Hurricane Helene recovery?

As Mike Giles, president of the Georgia Poultry Federation, told the AP, "We're in rebuilding mode." Over 300 chicken houses needed rebuilding or repair as part of the $683 million blow the hurricane caused to the state's poultry industry.

Different states are dealing with their own recovery initiatives. For example, on February 5, the North Carolina House Select Committee on Helene Recovery met to discuss House Bill 47, Disaster Recovery Act of 2025, which proposes an additional $500 million in relief. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has also approved $361.6 million to help over 153,557 households, per WCNC.

