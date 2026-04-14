Florida toads can kill dogs within minutes with secret toxins — what pet owners need to know

"It takes anywhere between 2 to 15 minutes for the toxin to take place in the dog."

South and Central America are well-known for their vibrant, diverse ecosystems. The multitude of species can present issues, however, if introduced to non-native regions.

Floridians, for example, recently received a critical reminder of how invasive species can disrupt not only the ecological balance of the local environment but also the lives of their pets, according to CBS12.

Cane toads, known for their ability to secrete deadly toxins when threatened, are rapidly spreading throughout South Florida, particularly in Palm Beach County.

Experts warned residents about the dangers that these toads pose to pets, especially to dogs, as they generally spend more time outdoors.

Austin Begon, a technician at the toad removal and prevention company Toad Busters, notes that even brief contact can be harmful to pets. If a dog encounters one by licking or sniffing it, symptoms can appear rapidly.

"It takes anywhere between two to 15 minutes for the toxin to take place in the dog," he explained.

Pet owners are encouraged to keep an eye out for symptoms such as drooling, vomiting, and foaming at the mouth, as the toxin can quickly be fatal.

Outdoor lighting and water features, such as lakes and ponds, can make for appealing environments for toads, where they can easily breed and hide.

"Pretty much our homes are exactly what they're looking for," Begon warned.



To reduce the likelihood of these creatures entering residential areas, homeowners are advised to minimize outside lighting and clear thick vegetation that retains moisture. Pets should be kept on a leash at night, and it is highly recommended to check yards and other grassy areas before letting pets outside.

If a dog does come into contact with a cane toad, pet owners should wipe the gums, teeth, and roof of the dog's mouth and immediately visit an emergency veterinarian.

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