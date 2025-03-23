Homeowner goes to extreme lengths to eradicate highly destructive creature plaguing the country: 'You are my hero'

"Thank you for your service."

While some invasive species only need to be tugged out of the ground, others require a little more effort to control.

TikTok user Cassie Fenton (@cassiefenton) showed how difficult yet rewarding this effort can be in a video recorded in their own backyard.

"For years I've been trying to reduce cane toad numbers in order to protect our Australian native wildlife," Fenton said in the TikTok's description. "Cane toads are one of Australia's worst invasive species. The toxic toads have devastated our native wildlife & ecosystems."

The video features Fenton capturing cane toads with kitchen tongs and putting the toads in a large garbage bag.

When another user asked if Fenton buried the frogs in the plastic bags, Fenton replied, "Burying in plastic isn't good for the environment. I freeze them then bury them in the garden without the plastic."

Cane toads weren't always considered pests. According to WWF Australia, they were brought over in 1935 from Hawaiʻi to control cane beetle populations in sugar cane fields. While the toads were unsuccessful in capturing the beetles, no effort was made to remove them.

Unfortunately, experts estimate that the toads now number around 200 million, and their toxins harm native species. This effort is especially urgent since female cane toads can lay up to 30,000 eggs up to twice a year.

In addition to actions like Fenton's, WWF Australia is working with the Cane Toad Coalition to train cane toad predators to avoid their toxins.

When humans manage the cane toad population, we allow native species to contribute properly to their ecosystems. This means we are preserving the beauty around us and keeping the environment in check.

Users had a few different reactions to Fenton's toad capturing.

"I appreciate how grossed out you are by them, but you're still hunting them to save the other amphibians," said one TikToker. "As an amphibian lover, you are my hero."

Another person said, "Did the exact same thing with my brother when we went to sunny coast," punctuating their sentence with a flame emoji.

Fenton replied, "Thank you for your service," with a salute emoji.

