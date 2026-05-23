Venom-resistant California kingsnake shocks viewers by swallowing a rattlesnake its own size

"How can you eat something that's the same size as your entire body?"

A California kingsnake shocked people after it appeared to swallow a rattlesnake nearly its own size.

The pictures, posted to the Reddit forum What's This Snake?, was titled "One of the wildest things I've ever seen."

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



The pictures also highlight a very real predator-prey relationship playing out in California ecosystems.

The original poster summed up the disbelief many others felt: "How can you eat something that's the same size as your entire body?"

Commenters identified the animals as a California kingsnake and a Southern Pacific rattlesnake, with the kingsnake being the one consuming the rattlesnake.

"[Kingsnakes] kill by constriction and will eat mainly rodents, lizards, and other snakes, including venomous snakes," one commenter explained. "[They] are immune to the venom of the species on which they prey."

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Rattlesnakes tend to inspire fear, especially for people living near open space, foothills, or brushy neighborhoods. Seeing a nonvenomous kingsnake preying on one can serve as a powerful reminder that native ecosystems often regulate themselves in ways many people never see.

Photos like this can also push back against the idea that every snake near a home or trail is simply a threat.

At the same time, these encounters may feel more visible now, partly because human development continues to spread into wild habitats. As neighborhoods, roads, and recreation areas overlap more with native ranges, people may be more likely to witness — and film — interactions that once happened far from view.

If you encounter a snake outdoors, the safest move is usually the simplest: Keep your distance and do not try to handle it.

As viewers continued to see the photos, the reactions seemed to stay the same.

"One of the best posts I've ever seen on here," one commenter said. "I feel so bad for the rattler but damn do I admire the kingsnake having lunch. Life is brutal."

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