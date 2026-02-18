Onlooker captures video of reckless tourist getting too close to massive wild animal: 'Show respect'

A video of a tourist getting dangerously close to a moose went viral on Instagram, sparking outrage online.

Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks), an account dedicated to highlighting reckless outdoor behavior, shared the footage of a tourist in Grand Teton National Park approaching a moose. In the video, the tourist is within a few feet of the moose, taking a picture as the wild animal eats.

The National Park Service strongly urges all visitors to maintain a distance of at least 100 yards from grizzly bears and wolves, and at least 25 yards from all other wildlife. Approaching wildlife and disregarding this safety distance can be dangerous for both the visitor and the animal.

Moose can charge at visitors who get too close, causing severe harm to whoever comes in contact with their massive antlers or powerful hooves.

Luckily, in this particular case, the moose did not attack the tourist taking the photo. However, wild animals can react aggressively when they see a tourist approaching them and feel threatened. In incidents similar to this one, visitors have been injured after getting too close to wild animals in national parks.

When exploring any outdoor area, it's always important to review the wildlife safety guidelines and show respect for nature. This incident sparked outrage online because the tourist showed no care for the wild moose. Instead, they violated park rules for the sake of a photo, rather than observing the animal in its natural habitat from afar.

Instagram users who witnessed the tourist taking the photo of the moose expressed their anger and reminded park visitors to prioritize climate awareness.

"Show respect," responded one user. "GIVE THIS BEAUTIFUL BEING SPACE."

"The camera literally has a zoom option," added another Instagrammer. "Why do they get that close?"

"I do not one bit feel sorry for tourons," wrote one user. "If they get hurt, they deserve what they get."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



