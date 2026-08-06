California's third heat wave puts Kern County back in triple digits, with desert areas under warning

Highs above 100 were expected at "just about all lower elevations," with mountain areas reaching the 90s.

Another prolonged bout of summer heat settled over Kern County this weekend, with much of the area expected to experience highs above 100 degrees during the third heat wave of the season.

Low-elevation communities were expected to take the brunt of the heat, and desert areas faced an even higher level of alert, KBAK reported.

What's happening?

Heat alerts went out across Kern County as the dangerous hot spell continued this weekend.

The National Weather Service put the South Valley, the Kern River Valley, and mountain communities under a heat advisory, while the desert remained under an extreme heat warning.

In Bakersfield, residents saw three consecutive days of 100-degree highs at Meadows Field as the signal that a heat wave had arrived.

KBAK meteorologist Ilya Neyman wrote that highs above 100 were expected at "just about all lower elevations," with mountain areas reaching the 90s.

He also described the weather as a "dry heat."

Why does it matter?

Extreme heat is the deadliest form of severe weather, especially for older adults, children, outdoor workers, and anyone without dependable cooling.

High temperatures increase the risk of heat exhaustion, heat stroke, dehydration, and other medical emergencies.

Dangerous heat can drive up power bills as households rely more heavily on air conditioning; strain the electric grid; reduce worker productivity; and create hazardous conditions for farmworkers, construction crews, and others who spend time outside.

Local businesses can also feel the effects when people cut back on errands, recreation, and travel.

In a place such as Kern County, where summer heat is already a regular part of life, repeated heat waves can compound those risks.

When high temperatures persist, homes, roads, and buildings retain heat overnight, giving both people and infrastructure less time to recover.

What can I do?

Limiting strenuous outdoor activity during the hottest parts of the day; seeking out air-conditioned spaces; and checking on neighbors, relatives, and friends who are vulnerable to heat-related illnesses can reduce heat issues.

Drinking water regularly, even before feeling thirsty, can also lower the risk of heat stress.

People should wear lightweight clothing and never leave children or pets in parked cars.

Warning signs of heat-related illness include dizziness, nausea, confusion, or a rapid heartbeat.

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