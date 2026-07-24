Europe's early heat wave is linked to 14,000 excess deaths in one week

A death certificate might name a heart attack or another medical event.

Europe was hit by major summer heat unusually early this year, and the human toll appears to have been severe.

Preliminary mortality estimates indicate that the late-June heat wave may have contributed to more than 14,000 excess deaths across the continent in just one week.

The sharp increase is fueling fresh concerns about how quickly extreme heat can turn into a major public health emergency.

What happened?

One of the clearest signals came from EuroMOMO, the European mortality monitoring network that gathers data from about two dozen countries. For the week ending June 28, it estimated 14,260 deaths above expected levels from all causes, including more than 12,000 among people 65 and older, reported Fortune.

That jump came during a stretch of extraordinary temperatures across the region. Germany recorded highs of 41.7 degrees Celsius (107.06 degrees Fahrenheit), and France set heat records on June 24 and 25.

Country-level reporting points to the same trend. England and Wales estimated 2,700 heat-related deaths in May and June, while Germany's Robert Koch Institute said 6,830 deaths had been linked to heat through early July.

Several other countries also reported unusually high death counts. Spain attributed 937 deaths in June to excess heat, Belgium recorded 1,747 deaths above normal expectations during its June 18 to July 1 heat wave, and the Netherlands reported 480 more deaths than expected.

Why does it matter?

Extreme heat is often underestimated because it does not leave the kind of obvious destruction associated with hurricanes, floods, or wildfires. Yet it can be one of the deadliest forms of extreme weather, especially for older adults, people with chronic illnesses, outdoor workers, and anyone without reliable access to cooling.

Worsening extreme weather disasters threaten lives and livelihoods by straining hospitals, disrupting work, damaging crops, and making homes and neighborhoods less safe. Heat can trigger heart attacks, worsen breathing problems, and raise the risk of dehydration and heat stroke. It can also drive up energy costs for families and businesses trying to stay cool.

Researchers say climate change caused by burning coal, oil, and gas is making heat waves both more common and more intense. Europe has already endured several deadly heat episodes in recent years, and the 2003 heat wave remains the deadliest on record, with about 70,000 deaths.

Record-breaking temperatures are creating dangerous conditions around the world, from worsening urban heat risks to longer-lasting heat waves that are putting growing pressure on power grids, food systems, and public health.

What's being done?

Authorities are still working to measure the full impact of the heat wave as additional death records are reviewed and mortality estimates are updated. Weather and public health agencies across Europe are also issuing alerts and monitoring vulnerable populations more closely.

Even when heat contributes to a death, it may not be formally identified that way. A death certificate might name a heart attack or another medical event without mentioning the extreme temperatures that may have triggered it, which is why stronger warning systems, emergency planning, and community outreach remain important.

Lasse Vestergaard of Denmark's Statens Serum Institut said: "We attribute this to the heat wave affecting quite a lot of countries in Europe, and we do that because there is no other obvious explanation that could explain such a high excess mortality happening at the moment."

He added that a week-to-week jump of that size is "highly unusual."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.