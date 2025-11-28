Hidden cameras capture first-of-its-kind footage of rare creature and its young

The threat of one species is a threat to all of us.

A live-stream camera caught California condor magic on the coast of California.

Footage captured by Ventana Wildlife Society (@VWScondors) in partnership with Explore.org revealed an endangered condor nurturing its chick. The YouTube video shows almost 27 minutes of TLC between the parent and its offspring.

As an endangered species, proof of successful procreation is always worthy of celebration. Trail and observation cameras help experts keep an eye on species of interest, particularly when they're endangered, to aid in rehabilitation efforts and track population health.

The California condor was brought back from the brink of extinction in the 1980s, according to the National Park Service. Threatened by habitat loss, lead poisoning from bullets, poaching, and pollution in the form of microtrash, decades of conservation efforts saved the species.

Condors are vital scavengers that consume carcasses that would otherwise spread disease. Ecosystems thrive on clean air, food, and water, which are safeguarded by healthy populations of condors. It's the circle of life in full effect. Their sensitivity to toxins is a giant indicator of the overall health of the ecosystem they inhabit.

When a species becomes critically endangered, it's a red flag that there is a severe imbalance in the environment. Making sure these animals survive through ongoing recovery efforts restores the balance and biodiversity. The threat of one species is a threat to all of us.

FROM OUR PARTNER Get 50% off the wearable health device that can help you live a longer, stronger life Hume Band isn’t just another wearable health device — it’s your personal longevity coach, analyzing your body data to help you make small adjustments for a longer, healthier life. Hume's tracking technology monitors your metabolic capacity and gives you real-time insights into whether your daily choices are slowing aging or speeding it up — and for a limited time you can get it for 50% off. Learn more

Sadly, many animals are endangered specifically because of human activity. Hunting, deforestation, pollution, and human-caused climate change are some of the top reasons animal populations are dwindling.

Over 40% of all currently existing species on Earth are in danger of extinction, according to a sustainable living environmental blog. As reported by Earth.org, there are currently at least 38,500 species under threat, and over 16,300 species are believed to be endangered.

That's why sightings of juvenile northern hairy-nosed wombat or the elusive Canada lynx are so groundbreaking — they bring hope and awareness to the importance of rehabilitation efforts to protect endangered species.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.