Rescue officials stunned after spotting massive wild animal far from its natural habitat: 'Like spotting a fish out of water'

Animal rescuers were stunned after being called upon to save an unusual visitor to California's Central Valley.

A California brown pelican was found 70 miles away from the sea, prompting a rescue operation.

"Talk about a surprise guest!" said the Fresno Humane Animal Services in a Facebook post. "Pelicans are usually beach lovers, so finding one so far from the ocean was like spotting a fish out of water."

According to KSEE, the organization was able to get the animal to safety.

California brown pelicans play a vital role in the coastal ecosystem. As top-tier predators, they keep fish populations in check. They also regurgitate enough of their food to enrich local plant life, as Eco Migrations observed.

The California brown pelican was listed as endangered in California in 1971, per the National Park Service. This was due to the use of the insecticide DDT in crops being flushed out to sea and contaminating the fish that pelicans ate.

DDT caused pelican egg shells to thin and break, but following the ban on the substance in 1972 the situation improved.

The "endangered" status placed upon California brown pelicans was removed in 2009. Despite progress, the birds are still facing feeding challenges. Meanwhile, on the East Coast, pelicans may be getting intentionally hurt by humans.

The coastal range of the California brown pelican extends up to British Columbia, Canada, and all the way down to Nayarit, Mexico. They generally travel no further than 5 miles inland and rarely go up to 40 miles inland.

There are a number of factors that can lead animals to veer this far away from their natural habitat. Sound and light pollution can disorient animals, for starters, while violent weather patterns can thrust them into unfamiliar environments. Additionally, a lack of feeding or mating opportunities in native habitats may push them further afield.

Whatever the case, protecting wild habitats can help ensure animals have somewhere they can feed, mate, and live with all the resources they need. Reducing atmospheric pollution and, in this case, seaborne pollution can further protect ecosystems from damage.

