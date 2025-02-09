Florida wildlife hospital faces disturbing trend of pelican patients: 'It really hurts our heart'

"Somebody might be injuring them."

Wildlife hospitals from North Carolina to Florida are seeing something disturbing: pelicans arriving with broken wings, and experts believe humans may be behind it, reported Fox 35 Orlando.

What's happening?

The Florida Wildlife Hospital in Melbourne received eight injured pelicans at its drop boxes in just six days. The pattern matches a concerning trend from last year, when 31 injured pelicans arrived at once. Only three survived.

"What's not normal is to have this many pelicans with very similar injuries. In this case, it's one wing that's broken," said Megan Stolen, senior scientist at the Blue World Research Institute.

Similar cases have appeared at wildlife centers up to North Carolina and as far as California, suggesting a broader issue.

Why are these pelican injuries concerning?

The injuries point to possible intentional harm happening at sea. April Geer, a vet with the wildlife hospital, believes the damage occurs offshore, though the exact cause remains under investigation.

"It really hurts our heart to know that somebody might be injuring them," said Stolen, who performs necropsies on the deceased birds to determine their health status before death.

The rising number of injured pelicans threatens the species' future. "The long-term repercussions on the population — we don't know what that is," Stolen noted.

What's being done about the pelican injuries?

Scientists and wildlife experts have launched investigations to protect these birds. "The more animals we can examine, the more proof we can have," said Geer.

Florida residents and tourists can also help stop whoever or whatever is hurting these birds. Anyone who spots sick or dead pelicans on the beach should contact the Florida Wildlife Hospital or Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission immediately.

With quick action and community support, experts hope to solve this mystery and prevent more pelicans from suffering these devastating injuries.

