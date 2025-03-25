  • Outdoors Outdoors

Authorities make shocking discovery at the home of a notorious 'pirate king': 'Incredible'

The case has created two exciting breakthroughs.

by Leslie Sattler
The case has created two exciting breakthroughs.

Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

An international cactus smuggling operation worth over $1 million has led to a landmark court ruling that could transform how we protect rare plants worldwide, The Guardian reported.

What happened?

In February 2020, Italian police discovered more than 1,000 rare cacti in the home of Andrea Piombetti, a well-known plant collector who called himself "The King of the Cactus Pirates." Alongside his accomplice Mattia Crescentini, Piombetti had smuggled the plants from Chile through Greece and Romania before selling them to collectors across Europe, Asia, and North America.

"These were incredible plants, they were ancient plants, hundreds of years old," Andrea Cattabriga, a cactus expert who helped identify the stolen specimens, told the BBC. Some of the cacti were older than the smugglers themselves, growing just one centimeter per year in harsh desert conditions.

Why is cactus smuggling concerning?

The illegal plant trade threatens biodiversity in some of Earth's most unique ecosystems.

"The collection of a few specimens can really affect the species that could face extinction. But each living form in the desert is important because it is a very selective environment where biodiversity is very complex," cactus expert Andrea Cattabriga explains.

Local volunteer Mauricio Gonzalez describes how poachers in Chile's Atacama Desert can wipe out entire species: "Sometimes the volunteers hide their favorite plants under rock slates to conceal them from potential poachers. Since the cacti tend to have highly localised endemisms with small populations found only in specific sites, poachers can wipe out a whole species with a couple of flicks of a chisel."

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Research shows that 76% of Copiapoa species are endangered because of trafficking and rising global temperatures.

"They are in very rapid decline," says Pablo Guerrero, a cactus researcher at the Universidad de Concepción. "Some will go extinct in the wild soon. It is very dramatic."

When plant populations vanish, entire networks of insects and animals lose their food sources and habitats. Human communities also suffer as natural attractions disappear and ecosystems become less stable.

What's being done about cactus smuggling?

The case has created two exciting breakthroughs for plant protection. First, about 840 of the stolen cacti were sent back to Chile, one of the first known cases of plants being returned to their country of origin.

Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas ☝️

No way 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Even more significant was the court's ruling that the smugglers must pay €20,000 (about $21,594) to a conservation organization to repair the ecological harm they caused.

"We're giving plants a right, a right to not be destroyed, because they are beings," Cattabriga said.

This approach is now being explored in Uganda, the Philippines, and Indonesia, creating a potential wave of "green litigation" whereby poachers will pay for the full environmental cost of their crimes.

You can help by researching the origin of any unusual plants before buying them, supporting conservation organizations working to protect rare species, and reporting suspicious plant sales to local authorities.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"The grid is getting less and less reliable."
Business

This startup is revolutionizing home backup power with an automatic, effortless system: 'We're the Goldilocks'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x