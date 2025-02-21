Police apprehend poachers after Ring doorbell captures illegal kill on camera — here's how they were finally caught

It's important to follow hunting rules and regulations, as they exist for good reason.

After a yearlong investigation, deer poachers were finally apprehended in New York.

NYup.com's Steve Featherstone reported that a Ring video camera captured a deer being shot in the driveway of a home in Lexington, New York, in November 2023. The footage also showed two people backing into the driveway in a black pickup truck, loading the deer, and driving away.

A year later, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Police found the same truck parked near public hunting land in Lexington. After following the truck, officers identified the driver as one of the men in the Ring camera video. They found the other man from the video at the hunting camp.

Both men from New Jersey admitted to illegally shooting and killing the deer. They were charged with numerous counts, including possession of a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle, taking a deer from a public roadway, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, illegally killing a white-tailed deer, and failing to properly tag a deer.

At the time the men were found, another untagged seven-point buck was on location, adding to their charges with fines totaling $2,500.

Poaching poses a serious threat to wildlife, disrupting natural food chains and endangering species. When animals are illegally hunted, populations can decline rapidly, throwing ecosystems off balance and reducing biodiversity. This can lead to overpopulation of certain species, habitat destruction, and the collapse of entire ecosystems.

Poaching doesn't just damage the environment. It also affects people who enjoy visiting or rely on natural areas for their livelihood.

Poaching can also cause ripple effects that harm both plant and animal life that go far beyond environmental damage. Combating poaching is essential to preserving biodiversity, protecting wildlife, and ensuring the long-term health of our planet.

In November, a man was finally caught after killing an estimated 3,600 rare eagles and hawks to sell for profit on the black market. The Formosan black bear is also under threat of extinction from poachers, with experts warning there may only be a few hundred left in the wild.

It's important to follow hunting rules and regulations, as they exist for good reason. Respecting nature leads to a greater understanding of the world around us. Only then can we foster a mutually beneficial existence that allows all species to thrive.

