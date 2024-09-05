Man fined thousands after big game poaching and killing spree: '[He] attempted to portray himself as a type of outdoor celebrity'

Smith boasted about his actions on social media and said he wanted to be a TV star.

A big-game poacher was fined thousands of dollars and sentenced to community service for a massive killing spree.

What's happening?

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced in June that 29-year-old Jason Smith had illegally killed four elk, four black bears, and five black-tailed deer.

He was fined $8,000 and ordered to complete 80 hours of community service for two felony counts of first-degree unlawful hunting of big game, 27 gross misdemeanor charges of second-degree unlawful hunting of big game, unlawful black bear baiting, unlawful waste of wildlife, and three misdemeanor charges of unlawful hunting or retrieving wildlife from private property.

Smith boasted about his actions on social media and said he wanted to be a TV star. But he illegally baited the animals and trespassed on private property. He abandoned one elk carcass when someone else found it before he got to it.

"Smith attempted to portray himself as a type of outdoor celebrity, using social media to boast - when in reality, there was nothing ethical about his actions," WDFW Capt. Dan Chadwick said. "I commend our Officers' hard work and ingenuity in completing this case. They are committed to ensuring safe and ethical opportunities while conserving our big game natural resources. We'd also like to thank the King County Prosecutors Office and the Attorney Generals Office Environmental Protection Division for their work on this case."

Why is this important?

Poaching threatens biodiversity, and the illegal killing of animals threatens creatures around the world. Elephants and rhinos are prized for their tusks and horns, but all animals are at risk because of their unique features.

Any protected species can be poached, including fish and plants. Threatened or endangered animals are especially susceptible to the consequences of poaching since their populations are so vulnerable.

The variety of species supported by the planet also keeps ecosystems balanced, which helps humans who rely on plants for food and clean air, according to the International Fund for Animal Welfare.

Plants, specifically, can help protect us from the effects of rising global temperatures, as the National Park Service details, slowing erosion and filtering pollutants. Medicine is also a product of this equilibrium.

What's being done about poaching?

Though it may seem like the illegal killing of 13 animals should draw a bigger punishment, it's important that violators of poaching laws be prosecuted to prevent them from continuing their misconduct and others from following suit.

Large animals have been known to revive and protect regions after their reintroductions, and they can have a big impact on the planet, too. For example, bison in Romania can sequester 59,000 tons of planet-warming carbon every year. Species from wolves to beavers have shown how critical each species is in Earth's overall ecosystem.

You can help by spreading the good news. Educate yourself about these issues and pass on your knowledge to others simply by starting a conversation.

