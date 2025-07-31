Restaurant raises eyebrows by offering free pizza to customers who bring in a certain type of snake — here's what's happening

A Florida restaurant is raising eyebrows — and awareness — by offering free pizza to anyone who brings in a Burmese python, according to a recent article.

Wildman's Pizza, Pasta & Pythons, located in Everglades City, has cooked up this bold deal as part of a broader effort to combat an invasive species that's threatening Florida's fragile ecosystem.

Owned by wildlife conservationist and TV personality Dusty "Wildman" Crum, the pizzeria blends comfort food with conservation. On the menu: calzones, meatball pasta, Detroit-style pies — and a "Large House Specialty" that's not edible.

Customers who show up with a captured Burmese python can claim a free $24 pizza, no questions asked. The restaurant doubles as a community space for snake hunters, especially those participating in the Florida Python Challenge, a 10-day annual competition that encourages the removal of these destructive invaders.

The Burmese python, introduced to Florida after Hurricane Andrew destroyed a breeding facility in 1992, has wreaked havoc on local ecosystems. The species preys on native wildlife, and with few natural predators in the Everglades, it's spread rapidly. Removing them helps restore balance to the region's biodiversity.

While not everyone's backyard includes 10-foot pythons, invasive species are a more common problem than you might think. Invasive plants like kudzu, English ivy, and even certain grasses can smother native ecosystems, consume water resources, and become a costly headache for homeowners. Swapping them out for native alternatives can save time and money on maintenance, reduce water bills, and support local wildlife.

Landscaping with native plants can help build a healthier ecosystem, especially for pollinators, which are crucial to protecting our food supply. Even replacing just part of your lawn makes a difference. Think about rewilding your yard if you want to reap these benefits and more.

Turns out, in the Everglades, pizza really can help save the planet.

