Video shows monster Burmese python swallow 77-pound deer whole

"Incredible [that] their jaws can open that much."

Ecosystems can be thrown into chaos by unexpected invaders, and few examples are as striking as a massive snake devouring a deer whole.

A video filmed in the Florida Everglades shows an enormous Burmese python consuming a 77-pound white-tailed deer, reported A-Z Animals.

In the footage, the python's body is stretched around the deer as it slowly works the animal headfirst into its mouth. At one point, the deer's leg juts straight out, highlighting the sheer size of the meal.

The process reportedly took another 30 minutes to complete.

Scientists later analyzed the event and confirmed its scale. The deer weighed 66.9% of the python's body mass. This is possible thanks to the snake's highly flexible jaws and elastic tissues, which allow it to swallow prey far larger than its head.

Beyond the shock factor, however, the video underscores a much larger issue.

Burmese pythons are an invasive species in Florida, originally introduced through the pet trade. In just a few decades, they've gone from exotic pets to one of the region's most destructive creatures.

With few natural predators, their population has rapidly spread throughout the Everglades, leading to dramatic declines in native wildlife. Studies have documented drops of more than 90% in mammals such as raccoons and opossums in areas where the pythons are established.

The effects ripple through the ecosystem. As midsized mammals disappear, entire food webs are disrupted, impacting predators, vegetation, and overall ecosystem function. Native species simply aren't equipped to compete with such an efficient hunter.

Efforts to control the species are ongoing, including removal programs and high-tech tracking using radio-tagged snakes. Still, the scale of the invasion makes it a difficult problem to reverse.

The video sparked a range of reactions.

"Now that's scary!" one commenter wrote.

"Incredible [that] their jaws can open that much," another added.

A third pointed to the broader issue: "This is why they need to be eradicated from the swamps!"

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