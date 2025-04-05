Experts stunned by resurgence of adorable species once headed for extinction: 'They're nature's little gardeners'

An adorable species once thought to be extinct on the Yorke Peninsula of South Australia seems to be getting a new lease on life, thanks to concerted conservation efforts.

The brush-tailed bettong — also known as the yalgiri or woylie — is a small marsupial that has seen a steep population decline since the early 20th century. According to the Australian Wildlife Conservancy, invasive predation, habitat destruction, and hunting related to the fur trade have been major factors in the animal's near elimination from South Australia, where it is endemic. Research has also looked at pathogens as a potential threat to the brush-tailed bettong.

Conservation groups have worked to reintroduce the minute species to its native habitat. The Marna Banggara project "aims to restore southern Yorke Peninsula's spectacular landscape by returning locally-extinct species and reinvigorating the ecological processes that ensure the bushland's health." Recovery of the brush-tailed bettong became the project's pilot program.

Garry Goldsmith, a member of the Indigenous Narungga nation, explained to CNN: "Marna in our language means good, prosperous, healthy, and Banggara means country." Goldsmith is the business manager at Narungga Nation Aboriginal Corporation, which is a partner and an integral part of the project.

Marna Banggara enclosed more than 350,000 acres to support the reintroduction of around 200 brush-tailed bettongs between 2021 and 2023, according to My Modern Met. The enclosure was designed to protect the vulnerable marsupials from animals such as European foxes and feral cats, with predators introduced to the area having been a part of disrupting the bettongs' original ecosystem.

Adult brush-tailed bettongs can grow to 38 centimeters, or just over a foot, according to the Australian Wildlife Conservancy. The nocturnal creature is crucial to its environment, not only promoting the biodiversity that is key to strong food chains and disease prevention but also improving soil health.

The Conservancy notes that the animal is known for digging and foraging — actions that can turn over topsoil. This can provide nutrients to the soil as well as better aeration and water infiltration.

Derek Sandow, project manager of Marna Banggara, highlighted this incredible ability while speaking to CNN: "They're nature's little gardeners. A single yalgiri can turn over two to six tons of soil per year."

As for the conservation effort to reintroduce the brush-tailed bettong, Sandow said that the project is "probably even exceeding expectations."

