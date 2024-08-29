Scientists puzzled after discovering 2 unexpected shark species in Pacific waters: 'They're not supposed to be here'

Researchers are uncertain why the sharks have started hunting in the Pacific Northwest waters, but they speculated that rising temperatures may be the reason.

Scientists are searching for answers after discovering two unexpected species of sharks had entered the waters of Washington.

The Oregonian reported that a team from Oregon State University has spotted nine broadnose sevengill sharks and multiple soupfin sharks in South Puget Sound over the past few years.

"That was crazy," Oregon State scientist Jessica Schulte told the publication. "Because they're not supposed to be here."

Researchers are uncertain why the sharks have started hunting in the Pacific Northwest waters, but they speculated that rising temperatures may be the reason. Even though the oceans are a crucial ally in regulating Earth's climate, excess heat-trapping gases from human activities have contributed to an out-of-balance ecosystem, causing some species to stretch their ranges.

According to NASA, 90% of the planet's warming is taking place in the oceans, contributing to rising sea levels that threaten coastal communities; the death of coral reefs, which support organisms used in some cancer treatments, according to the Coral Reef Alliance; and more intense hurricanes.

Another theory is the researchers simply hadn't documented the sharks in the area before. Yet, as The Oregonian noted, Puget Sound waters have been "heavily studied." An unknown factor could also be in play.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

To learn more, the scientists tagged the sharks to monitor their movements. They have also begun trapping the sharks and flushing the contents of their stomachs to figure out what they are eating. When new creatures enter an area, they can outcompete native species, reducing the biodiversity that keeps our ecosystems running smoothly.

In particular, the team believes the soupfin shark, which is critically endangered in some parts because of overfishing, may have been drawn in by anchovies, The Oregonian reported. While "The Blob" marine heat wave killed large numbers of salmon in the area in 2014 and 2015, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the anchovies thrived.

While adopting more energy-efficient technologies can help reduce pollution seemingly contributing to the situation in Puget Sound, Oregon State scientist Ethan Personius told The Oregonian that fisheries should implement appropriate measures if further investigation reveals the new sharks are indeed becoming common in the area.

However, as one shark expert with the NOAA West Coast Region pointed out to Fox 13 Seattle, it is important to remember that Puget Sound is already home to many shark species.

"I know what you're thinking and let's talk about it. … Oh, my gosh, there are sharks in the water; am I in trouble?" Dayv Lowry said. "We have not had a shark attack or shark encounter in the state of Washington since 1996, and it was on the outer coast. So, it's just exceedingly rare here. And that's with people paddleboarding, and snorkeling, and diving, and surfing, and all these different things they do on Puget Sound."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.