Researchers are pointing to a 'spiky, soccer-ball-size green fruit' as the potential answer to addressing world hunger

As global temperatures rise and extreme weather events become more frequent and severe, global food security is at risk, especially in the global south. Yet the answer may already be at hand: the nutritious and versatile fruit from a high-yielding and virtually indestructible tree.

What is breadfruit?

According to Wired, researchers are suggesting that breadfruit is on course to become the world's next superfood. The "spiky, soccer-ball-size green fruit with a creamy pulp" is from the jackfruit family, which may be familiar to some as a popular meat substitute. Its name comes from its smell rather than its taste, which is similar to mashed potatoes. That bland taste makes for a versatile ingredient.

Russel Fielding, a geographer at Coastal Carolina University, told Wired that breadfruit doesn't really have an upper limit when it comes to temperatures it can endure. Hurricanes and harsh growing environments are no problem either.

"It is one of the most productive trees in terms of calories per year per unit area. One breadfruit tree could easily supply all the fruit that one family needs," Fielding said.

Why is breadfruit helpful?

The fruit has a grim history as a plantation food, but it could be a key part of a more equitable future in the Caribbean. The breadfruit grows quickly with almost no effort required to enjoy bountiful harvests for decades. It's more nutritious than other staple crops and even has a reasonable amount of protein for a fruit.

The Trees That Feed Foundation has already seen how breadfruit can make a positive impact. In Haiti, the foundation helped set up a breadfruit mill to make flour that helped alleviate hunger after a devastating earthquake in 2021 and has also provided economic opportunities for locals.

How breadfruit helps with world hunger

The harmful pollution from dirty energy is causing extreme weather events that are threatening the global food supply. Research into more climate-resilient crops is ongoing, but in the most afflicted areas, a hardy and nutritious crop is sorely needed.

Breadfruit offers a means to combat world hunger and will reduce dependency on food imports in developing nations. Growing your own food and incorporating plant-based options into your diet are great ways to make food production more sustainable. For some of the most food-insecure places in the world, breadfruit offers a means to achieve self-sufficiency.

Marisol Villalobos Rivera, CEO of Amasar, which makes a breadfruit flour alternative exported to the United States, said: "The ability of breadfruit trees to adapt is just amazing. I dream that one day we'll cover the entire Caribbean with breadfruit trees. It's our turn now to have food security and food sovereignty."

