  • Outdoors Outdoors

Lawmakers push forward on controversial project in the Amazon: 'We are knocking on the door of ... collapse'

Opponents say it "fatally undermines" key policies.

by Geri Mileva
Opponents say it "fatally undermines" key policies.

Photo Credit: iStock

What happens if Brazil revives a long-abandoned Amazon highway? Lawmakers are pushing to weaken environmental licensing rules, which could clear the way to rebuild BR‑319. Experts say that this could spark massive deforestation and disrupt weather, food, and water systems across South America and beyond.

What's happening?

According to Mongabay, Brazil's Congress recently passed a reform allowing "strategic" infrastructure projects to bypass full environmental reviews, making approvals almost automatic. This reform could apply to the 550‑mile BR‑319 highway, which cuts through biodiverse forests between the Purus and Madeira rivers. 

Courts have delayed the project's revival for years. In 2022, a regional court ruled in favor of the Climate Observatory, which documented illegal side roads branching off BR‑319 in a "fishbone" pattern — a clear sign of deforestation. Authorities suspended licenses again in 2024 and 2025 because of environmental risks. Now, new legislation threatens to override those decisions. 

Why does rebuilding the BR-319 highway matter?

Environmentalists warn that reconstructing BR‑319 without safeguards could increase deforestation rates fourfold. "We are knocking on the door of the collapse of the Amazon system," said Marcos Woortmann of the Democracy and Sustainability Institute, per Mongabay.

If the tipping point is reached, the region could see droughts and increased forest fire risks. Indigenous communities also risk losing resources, ancestral land, and culture. The damage could ripple outward, as the Amazon recycles rainfall that supports weather systems across the continent.

What's being done?

Brazil's environmental minister, Marina Silva, has strongly opposed the policy, saying via her Instagram that it "fatally undermines" key environmental licensing rules. Per Climate Home, top Amazon Fund donors like the U.S. and Germany have also urged Brazil not to use the fund to back the project.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Meanwhile, local groups continue to train community leaders to protect their land, and researchers like Lucas Ferrante are collaborating with displaced families to monitor forest loss, per The Canary.

Small but meaningful actions, such as discussing environmental issues, supporting pro-environment organizations, choosing certified deforestation‑free and low-pollution products, and making other planet-friendly choices, can help counter destructive trends.

Do you worry about air pollution in your town?

All the time 💯

Often 😢

Only sometimes 😟

Never 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x