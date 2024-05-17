Torrential rainstorms turn fatal as record-breaking flooding and landslides devastate region — here's what we know

Flooding in this part of the world isn't unusual, but the scale of flooding here is normally seen about once a century.

Brazil is still trying to recover from the overwhelming flooding that struck the country in early May.

What happened?

The worst flooding Brazil has seen in nearly 80 years devastated the southern part of the country, killing more than 140 people and forcing more than a half million people to flee their homes. Some parts of the country saw an estimated 20 to 40 inches of rain. This catastrophic event almost cut off the capital of Rio Grande do Sul, Porto Alegre, and its city's more than 1.3 million residents.

According to a report in the Guardian, the torrential rain left an estimated half a million people without power and clean water.

Why are these floods concerning?

Flooding in this part of the world isn't unusual, but the scale of flooding here hasn't been seen since 1941.

Climate experts think this flooding event was made worse by the influence of relatively warmer waters in the eastern Pacific brought on by the current El Niño phase and a warming world. Warmer air holds more water, which can mean heavier rainfall and worse flooding during events like this. A warming Earth means more snowmelt, rising sea levels, and an increased potential for storm surges.

The contiguous United States endured a record 28 billion-dollar weather disasters in 2023, four of which were due to flooding. Worldwide, our planet had a record 63 billion-dollar weather disasters last year, as Yale Climate Connections reported, based on insurance data.

According to the same data, the top 30 most costly non-U.S. billion-dollar weather disasters of 2023 included 11 flooding events.

What can I do to help Brazil?

Brazil announced a plan to provide 50.9 billion reais (about $9.9 billion) in aid to the millions of people impacted by the flooding, as Bloomberg reported. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees is the UN agency that helps people who have been displaced. The agency is helping by supporting rescue teams in Brazil. According to data from the Brazilian federal government, the flooding has displaced more than 165,000 people, as Bloomberg reported on May 9. The UNRA and its partners will help assess the impact of the flooding and identify the needs of Brazilians who need help recovering from this event.

Companies like Amazon are providing resources and support to the region. You can help the flood victims by donating to agencies that support their recovery. The Center for Disaster Philanthropy and The Regional Delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross are just two places to start.

