Scientists sound alarm on forgotten epidemic with bird death toll surpassing 100,000: 'The scope of this outbreak is disheartening'

Tule Lake National Wildlife Refuge in northern California recently experienced its worst botulism epidemic ever recorded. The bird death toll is likely to surpass 100,000.

What's happening?

The Guardian reported 94,000 birds have already died from the massive botulism outbreak, and many more will follow. Botulism is a bacterial illness that leads to muscle paralysis. The infected birds lose control of their bodies and tragically suffocate in the lake.

Scientists believe the climate crisis is a large contributing factor to this outbreak and the increasing number of instances like it. Declining natural habitats have increased the demand for limited water resources, while water diversions and rising global temperatures have made matters worse.

"Given warming temperatures, droughts, then intense periods of rain followed by drying … the hallmarks of climate change are all over this," said Andrew Farnsworth, a scientist at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.

The bacteria that causes botulism thrives in warm and stagnant low water levels. Local water diversions like human-made dams and irrigation canals, as well as nearby developments, have resulted in the destruction of 90% of the area's wetlands.

John Vradenburg, supervisory biologist with the Klamath Basin National Wildlife Refuge, said: "Although botulism is naturally occurring, the scope of this outbreak is disheartening."

Why is this outbreak important?

Regular occurrences of low water levels caused by the climate crisis have resulted in numerous outbreaks for wildlife, including botulism and avian influenza.

Tule Lake and other nearby bodies of water are critical stopping points along the Pacific flyway for millions of migrating birds every year. The number of birds using the flyway is down by 25% this year compared to 2023, per the Guardian.

Birds are a vital part of ecosystems. They're pollinators, scavengers, and seed dispersers. Their role helps to keep nature balanced and protect our food supply.

Agriculture and other human needs are usually more of a priority for water distribution, but the wetlands and waterways need to be restored to ensure the livelihood of the birds that rely on them.

What's being done about the birds and wetlands?

Bird Ally X — a wildlife rehabilitation organization — has treated over 1,500 diseased animals in Tule Lake and successfully released over 900.

Researchers hope that once the weather cools off, the outbreak will cease. For the future of the area and the health of the birds within it, restoration of wetlands and a more sustainable, natural flow of water is necessary.

So far, several large dams in the area have been removed, and further efforts are being made to improve the water system, potentially allowing it to return to its natural state.

So far, several large dams in the area have been removed, and further efforts are being made to improve the water system, potentially allowing it to return to its natural state.