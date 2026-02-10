Officials issue warning after series of wild animal attacks: 'We are occupying their space'

"I think with that comes some level of responsibility."

Residents in Northern Texas are struggling to cope with increased encounters with wildlife, according to The Dallas Morning News.

What's happening?

Police in the community of Frisco, Texas, recently received multiple reports of pets being attacked by bobcats.

Combined with increased coyote sightings in the area, residents are on high alert.

Coyote sightings have also been on the rise further south in Houston.

"The metro area is constantly expanding construction of buildings and roads," said Karen Saucedo, coordinator for Project Coyote.

"That level of growth leads to habitat loss and fragmentation, and while many species struggle to adapt, highly adaptable species like coyotes and bobcats are able to persist, which means people are noticing them more often."

Why are wildlife encounters concerning?

Increased exposure to animals such as bobcats and coyotes is a symptom of degraded natural habitat and ongoing encroachment by human settlements.

As animals become accustomed to people, they're more likely to seek out feeding opportunities provided by humans.

In the case of large animals like bears, this can lead to aggressive behavior, forcing animal management personnel to sometimes euthanize wildlife involved in such encounters.

Luckily, bobcats and coyotes rarely attack people. However, a shift in diet toward human sources can harm wildlife.

Animals routinely ingest plastic waste, which clogs their digestive tracts.

What's being done about wildlife encounters?

While the danger posed by bobcats and coyotes is minimal, experts offered a few tips to help deter potentially dangerous human-animal interactions.

"We are occupying their space," said wildlife biologist D.J. Schubert. "I think with that comes some level of responsibility to try to do our best to coexist with these animals."

Frisco police offered advice for residents encountering wildlife. They included making noise, restraining pets, keeping pets vaccinated, and securing pet food and trash in closed containers.

Sightings can be reported to the department's website.

