Scientists make concerning discovery about massive ocean 'blob': 'We have to understand'

Sometimes, silence can be deafening. And for researchers from the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute, that statement couldn't be truer.

What's happening?

The research group tracked whale sounds from 2015 to 2021 using a deep-sea hydrophone placed just outside Monterey Bay, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

It found that humpback whales steadily increased their singing after a severe marine heat wave in 2015. The heat wave, nicknamed "the Blob," depleted food sources and coincided with the most severe toxic algal bloom ever recorded.

This infected countless marine mammals, but for humpback whales, which have a diet of fish and krill, the population was able to recover.

But blue whales, which rely heavily on krill, struggled when the crustaceans became scarce.

Lead researcher John Ryan explained to the Chronicle that blue whales may have traveled farther in search of food, leaving less time to sing: "We have to understand where and how they live and how our activities intersect with their lives."

Why is the silence concerning?

Whale songs are a key part of how they navigate, mate, and communicate across vast distances. A decline in singing could be a red flag for struggling populations.

If blue whales are forced to spend more time looking for food and less time communicating, their ability to mate with each other consistently could be in trouble. The timing is awful, as blue whales are still trying to recover from centuries of being hunted.

With the inconsistencies in the Earth's global temperatures due to a weakened ozone layer, marine heat waves like the Blob are expected to become more frequent. This spells trouble for all marine life, especially those with huge appetites such as whales.

What's being done about it?

Scientists are racing to better understand heat wave patterns so that conservation efforts can adapt. Protecting blue whale habitats, limiting ship strikes, and reducing underwater noise pollution are all critical steps as well.

On a broader scale, cutting greenhouse gas pollution is the most important way to reduce the frequency and severity of marine heat waves that throw ecosystems off-balance.

