Gardener shares stunning image of unexpected visitor found in their yard: 'It definitely caught me by surprise'

"First time I've ever seen [it] in the garden."

One gardener recently took to Reddit to share a snapshot of a surprise visitor in their native-planted yard: a sleek rat snake chilling in the mulch behind some native wildflowers and grasses.

While snakes are terrifying to some, they're a sure sign your yard is more than just grass; it's a thriving ecosystem.

"Found this guy slithering through the bee balm earlier today," they shared in the post. "First time I've ever seen a snake in the garden so it definitely caught me by surprise. … I hope he returns."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Spotting a snake in your yard is a testament to how well it's doing. Other gardeners in the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit community were excited by the snake sighting.

"That's awesome," one commenter said.

"Rat snake? Garden friend," another shared.

Rewilding your lawn with native grasses, wildflowers, and shrubs tailored to your gardening/climate zone brings back vital habitats that conventional, chemical-dependent grasses can't provide.

Native plants provide food and shelter for countless local creatures, such as birds, insects, frogs, and, yes, beneficial snakes.

Rat snakes, for example, help keep rodent populations under control naturally, reducing the need for traps or poison. Their presence is physical evidence that your yard is pulling its weight for the local food chain.

Native yards also create crucial habitat for pollinators, which are vital to the global food supply.

The benefits of native plant species extend beyond helping wildlife. Native yards typically need far less water than traditional lawns because the plants are adapted to the local climate.

The Environmental Protection Agency estimates the average U.S. household uses more water outdoors than for showering and washing clothes combined, often to keep non-native grass green. Swapping even some of your lawn for native plants can lower your water bill and help conserve what can be a precious resource.

So next time you spot a snake slithering through your garden, take a moment to appreciate what it means: Your yard is wild in the best possible way.

