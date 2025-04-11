  • Home Home

Gardener shares incredible images of heartwarming scene found in backyard tree: 'What a dream'

by Kelsey Kovner
Photo Credit: iStock

Potentially the best part of upgrading your yard or garden to feature lush and beautiful plants is the visitors you are likely to receive. One person shared photos of the cute baby birds they found in their avocado tree. 

Sharing a post with the gardening community on Reddit, they showed off their tiny garden inhabitants. The photos featured a round, diminutive nest with a couple of hatchlings. "Found a nest of baby hummingbirds on my avocado tree," the OP added.

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

Hummingbirds are one of the plethora of pollinators and other creatures you could have visiting your home if you garden. Many homes in the United States feature primarily grass lawns, which support very little life. In fact, in the U.S., according to Business Insider, there are around 40 million acres of lawn. For comparison, Yellowstone National Park is only 2 million acres. 

This vast area covered in plants that have very few ecological benefits is a crime against biodiversity. One of the most overlooked parts of nature is how the diversity of species strengthens ecosystems and can even slow the warming of the planet. "Conserving and restoring natural spaces, both on land and in the water, is essential for limiting carbon emissions and adapting to an already changing climate," according to the United Nations.

The natural features of vegetation can trap planet-warming pollution, leaving us a healthier planet. At home, adding native plants to your garden or trying to remove at least a portion of your grass lawn can go a long way. Plus, you have the added bonus of seeing more nature, from hummingbirds to turkeys to even bats if that's your thing. 

Commenters were overwhelmed with the cuteness of the nest and its inhabitants. 

"I would die! What a dream," one person wrote

Someone else explained their experience with a similar nest: "I'm shocked you were able to get close enough to get these pictures without being dive-bombed into oblivion. We have hummingbirds in our lemon tree, and if we even get near it, they're constantly zooming at our heads."

Another commenter was impressed by the mother bird's engineering, saying, "That little nest is beautiful!"

