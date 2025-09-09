Researchers celebrate unprecedented feat with rare bird species: 'One of the most meaningful things I've done in my career'

For the first time ever, a critically endangered blue-eyed ground dove has been born under human care.

Researchers called this an unprecedented milestone for the species, of which an estimated 11 remain in the wild, according to an Aug. 8 news release from Parque das Aves, a Brazilian rescue and conservation center.

The chick hatched July 12 at the sanctuary, where experts created a detailed breeding plan that included close monitoring of reproductive behavior, careful incubation, and intensive care after birth. The birth is part of an ongoing effort to save the species from extinction.

Um nascimento que representa esperança. 💚 Aqui no Parque das Aves, celebramos um marco histórico para a conservação da biodiversidade: o nascimento do primeiro filhote de rolinha-do-planalto (Columbina cyanopis) gerado por pais mantidos sob cuidados humanos. 🐣 Com menos de 20 indivíduos conhecidos no ambiente de ocorrência natural, em Botumirim (MG), a espécie é classificada como Criticamente em Perigo pela União Internacional para a Conservação da Natureza (UICN). Esse nascimento inédito simboliza a força da ciência e da cooperação no enfrentamento do risco de extinção. 🧬 Desde 2019, nossa equipe tem trabalhado com extrema dedicação no manejo dessa espécie. Profissionais das áreas de Neonatologia, Medicina Veterinária, Zootecnia, Bem-estar Animal e Nutrição Animal atuaram juntos para garantir o sucesso em cada etapa, da criação do ambiente à incubação e cuidados neonatais. Hoje, além do filhote recém-nascido, outros seis indivíduos vivem aqui no Parque, compondo uma população de segurança vital para o futuro da espécie. Cada ação é parte de um plano estratégico, com manejo reprodutivo e integração cuidadosa, que visa formar uma população estável e geneticamente viável. A ação faz parte do Plano de Ação Nacional para a Conservação das Aves do Cerrado e Pantanal, coordenado pelo ICMBio, por meio do CEMAVE. O trabalho é feito em parceria com SAVE Brasil, Zoológico de Chester (Reino Unido), Zoológico de Toledo (EUA), Zoológico do Bronx (EUA) e o Laboratório de Genética e Evolução Molecular de Aves da USP, além de outras instituições públicas e privadas comprometidas com a conservação. 🌍 Acreditamos que a ciência e a colaboração são os caminhos para um futuro mais seguro para espécies ameaçadas. Com responsabilidade e união, seguimos fazendo a diferença. 🌱 Compartilhe essa conquista com quem acredita na força da conservação! ✨ #ParqueDasAves #NossaMataAtlantica #fozdoiguacu #Conservacao Posted by Parque Das Aves on Wednesday, August 6, 2025

The blue-eyed ground dove, also called the plateau dove, is known for its striking blue eyes and speckled plumage. It lives only in Brazil's vast Cerrado savanna, the most biodiverse grassland on Earth.

For decades, scientists feared the dove was extinct until it was rediscovered in 2015 by ornithologist Rafael Bessa, who recognized its unfamiliar call in Minas Gerais — the first confirmed sighting since 1941, per the National Audubon Society.

Today, approximately 11 individuals remain in the wild, according to the Toledo Zoo, and are threatened by habitat loss and environmental degradation. That makes this new chick more than just a win for researchers — it's a lifeline for the species and a symbol of what's possible when conservation efforts succeed.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

By protecting the blue-eyed ground dove, scientists are also helping communities that depend on the Cerrado's resources. Safeguarding this ecosystem supports clean water, fertile land, and sustainable agriculture that millions of people rely on — while also preserving one of the world's most biodiverse savannas and helping regulate the global climate.

Similar conservation victories — from the comeback of monarch butterflies to an endangered sea turtle returning to nest repeatedly in Texas — show how targeted efforts can revive struggling species and strengthen entire ecosystems.

The blue-eyed ground dove is now part of that hopeful narrative, and those working closest with the chick say the impact feels profound.

"It's certainly one of the most meaningful things I've done in my career," said Joe Wood, a conservationist who helped hand-rear the chick, per the American Bird Conservancy. "I was trying not to think about it at the time, but 12% of an entire species is quite a thing to hold in two hands. I'm glad it worked."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.