Experts stunned by remarkable comeback of beloved critically endangered species: 'Can't let down [our] guard'

In an encouraging new report from Mexico's Commission for National Protected Areas, scientists showed that the area monarch butterflies covered in 2025 nearly doubled compared to the data from 2024, per the Associated Press.

Two times per year, between August and September and between February and March, millions of monarch butterflies migrate from Northern Canada and the United States and move south toward Mexico to reach warmer climates.

While previous years have been tumultuous, according to CONANP, following a 59% drop in area in 2024 — the second-lowest recorded year in the history of butterfly migration — this year's results show a hopeful future for the monarch butterfly population.

Unpredictable weather patterns played a large part in the dwindled number of butterflies last year, and these changes point to the greater issue at hand. Rising global temperatures cause a more extreme version of weather phenomena, including flooding, droughts, and blizzards.

In the case of monarch butterflies, milkweed, the plant where they lay their eggs, has been a victim of these droughts, wildfires, and increased urbanization. As pollinators, butterflies are key in ensuring the spread of flowering plants and food crops.

Thankfully, this new development from CONANP shows a positive shift not just for the butterfly population, but for the whole environment as well. The species' recovery signals a positive trend for other species, especially plants, which are directly affected by the presence of butterflies and other pollinators.

Monarch butterflies are not the only animal worldwide whose populations are on the forefront of conservationists' minds. There are campaigns to save and restore the Great Barrier Reef, as well as other animals whose habitats are being restored by groups around the world.

While this is a significant development for butterflies and other pollinators, experts suggest we "can't let down [our] guard," according to Jorge Rickards, Mexico's director general for the World Wildlife Fund.

Continuing to expand conservation efforts and staying aware of the dangers that face these threatened animal communities is the first step in protecting these vital species. Only together can we reverse the damage already done and live in a cleaner future for everyone.

