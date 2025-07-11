Experts thrilled as incredibly rare birds hatch at zoo: 'It's a real privilege'

"Each hatching represents a real chance to reverse the fate of this species."

Some amazing news has emerged from Brazil, and conservationists at the Chester Zoo are thrilled.

According to the BBC, three blue-eyed ground dove chicks, one of the world's rarest bird species, have hatched at the Parque das Aves conservation center. The team said this is the most successful hatch since the rescue project began, and it's hopeful this could help save the birds from extinction.

Right now, there are only about 11 adult blue-eyed ground doves left in the wild. That's why this hatching is such a big deal. The tiny chicks were carefully incubated and hand-raised by a team of experts from around the world, including Chester Zoo staff who flew to Brazil to support the effort.

Photo Credit: Chester Zoo

"It's a real privilege for Chester Zoo to be involved in the work to help conserve the blue-eyed ground dove," said Andrew Owen, the zoo's head of birds. "Without the dedication of all the conservationists involved, this bird may be lost forever."

The species had been out of sight for over 70 years before being rediscovered in 2015. Since then, teams from the Chester Zoo, Parque das Aves, SAVE Brasil, and U.S. partners, including the Toledo Zoo and Bronx Zoo, have been working together to help the birds survive. The new chicks bring hope that the population can grow again, starting with birds raised in specially designed aviaries in Brazil.

These doves aren't just rare; they're incredibly fragile. Lead bird keeper Victoria Kaldis, also from the Chester Zoo, helped hand-feed the chicks, demonstrating the teamwork and dedication required to save species like these.

It's not just about saving one type of bird. Protecting rare species like the blue-eyed ground dove helps support healthy ecosystems and reminds us how much can be accomplished when people across the globe prioritize conservation and work together for it.

The BBC's X account shared the news, and commenters couldn't wait to express their elation. One user aptly said, "A hopeful reminder... even rare life finds a way." Another added some context to the news: "It's wild to think this species was thought to be extinct until 2015, and now there's real hope for a comeback."

"Each hatching represents a real chance to reverse the fate of this species," Parque das Aves technical director Paloma Bosso said.And those are the wins we need to celebrate.

