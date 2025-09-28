Onlooker captures frustrating video of tourists' thoughtless actions at beloved nature spot: 'Ended up telling them off'

Helene (@inside.helenes.brain) recently traveled to Albania and saw something truly infuriating while visiting one of its most popular natural sights.

"Ended up telling them off", she wrote. "Actually told a police officer on our way out about those people."

She was visiting the Blue Eye, a naturally clear spring in southern Albania. Despite obvious signage warning visitors not to swim, Helene was able to show plenty of visitors dipping in regardless.

The Blue Eye is the source of a local river, the Bistricë, and has added legal protections. In 2022, over 720 acres surrounding the Blue Eye were declared national parkland. The water emerging from the Eye is through a karst, in which water has eroded limestone in order to create holes and tunnels.

Thanks to this large network, the Eye produces relatively fast water flow, which introduces a safety hazard to people going in. The exact depth of the Eye isn't known either, but it goes at least 160 feet down.

There are ecological concerns to keep in mind as well.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

"In addition to the aquatic beauty, the surrounding area is enriched by a diverse ecosystem, with dense vegetation and diverse fauna, making it an ideal destination for nature lovers," said local nature authority AKZM.

As people bathe in the waters of the Blue Eye, they're prone to polluting it in. Even with legal protections, signage, and fences, it can be a challenge to police when visitor volumes are breaking records.

Sadly, tourists in Hawai'i and Thailand have also ignored warnings put in place for similar reasons.

Helene's TikTok followers were equally annoyed with those unconcerned for the safety and ecological risks of swimming in the protected Albanian spring.

"People we didn't put those signs for decorations, we don't know how deep the river is you might drown in there," said one community member.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.







