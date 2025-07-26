  • Outdoors Outdoors

Tourist sparks outrage after shocking video exposes careless antics in protected waters: 'You can't catch me'

"You either come up, or we fine you."

by Sara Traynor
"You either come up, or we fine you."

Photo Credit: iStock

A TikTok by the Bangkok Post (@bangkokpost.official) exposed shocking behavior by tourists.

@bangkokpost.official KRABI - A foreign tourist was furious when marine staff warned him not to swim in the area due to coral bleaching. The tourist scolded the staff, which sparked strong criticism. #Krabi #sea #tourists #foreigners #swimming #snorkelling #กระบี่ #thailandbeach #thailandtiktok #thailandtravel #ocean #ทะเลกระบี่ #เที่ยวทะเล ♬ original sound - Bangkok Post

One particularly rowdy tourist was angry with marine staff because they "warned him not to swim in the area due to coral bleaching."

Coral bleaching occurs when coral is under stress, shedding algae and becoming white. While bleached coral is still alive, it's much more vulnerable, per the U.S. National Ocean Service. If left unprotected, it can die.

This has drastic consequences for ocean ecosystems. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, coral reefs provide habitats and nursing grounds for a variety of sea creatures, including clams, crabs, sea stars, fish, and more. 

During this vulnerable time, it's important to keep your distance from coral reefs. 

Officials attempted to explain this to the tourist. After requesting that they board their boat — and being ignored — one official said, "We are protecting the area."

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

The tourists ignored them until they tired out, clinging to the boat while berating the officials onboard. "You either come up, or we fine you," one eventually told them.

"You can't catch me," he said back.

Unfortunately, behavior like this is all too common. At Yellowstone National Park, some tourists wander off boardwalks and walk right next to hot springs, putting themselves at risk of death. Over in Iceland, hikers on Kirkjufell hill also venture outside designated areas.

Fortunately, this story has a silver lining. According to The Nation Thailand, 60% of coral reefs in the Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand recovered from bleaching thanks to conservation efforts.

Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas ☝️

No way 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Commenters were outraged by the tourist's behavior.

"Should have a heavy fine — disrespectful in someone else's country," one said.

Another exclaimed, "Be respectful and listen if someone tells you something!"

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x