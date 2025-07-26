Tourist sparks outrage after shocking video exposes careless antics in protected waters: 'You can't catch me'

"You either come up, or we fine you."

A TikTok by the Bangkok Post (@bangkokpost.official) exposed shocking behavior by tourists.

One particularly rowdy tourist was angry with marine staff because they "warned him not to swim in the area due to coral bleaching."

Coral bleaching occurs when coral is under stress, shedding algae and becoming white. While bleached coral is still alive, it's much more vulnerable, per the U.S. National Ocean Service. If left unprotected, it can die.

This has drastic consequences for ocean ecosystems. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, coral reefs provide habitats and nursing grounds for a variety of sea creatures, including clams, crabs, sea stars, fish, and more.

During this vulnerable time, it's important to keep your distance from coral reefs.

Officials attempted to explain this to the tourist. After requesting that they board their boat — and being ignored — one official said, "We are protecting the area."

The tourists ignored them until they tired out, clinging to the boat while berating the officials onboard. "You either come up, or we fine you," one eventually told them.

"You can't catch me," he said back.

Unfortunately, behavior like this is all too common. At Yellowstone National Park, some tourists wander off boardwalks and walk right next to hot springs, putting themselves at risk of death. Over in Iceland, hikers on Kirkjufell hill also venture outside designated areas.

Fortunately, this story has a silver lining. According to The Nation Thailand, 60% of coral reefs in the Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand recovered from bleaching thanks to conservation efforts.

Commenters were outraged by the tourist's behavior.

"Should have a heavy fine — disrespectful in someone else's country," one said.

Another exclaimed, "Be respectful and listen if someone tells you something!"

