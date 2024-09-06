Tourists nearly get swept to sea after ignoring lifeguard's warnings: 'How could they put their children in danger like that?'

"Do these folks not understand how the ocean works?"

A group of tourists almost got swept away by a massive wave in Hawaiʻi after ignoring numerous warnings.

Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks) posted a video showing beach-goers at Waimea Bay in Oʻahu getting dangerously close to rough water.

Waimea Bay is known for its rough waves and strong swells, especially during the winter. Despite the lifeguard's numerous warnings, the mass of tourists continued to approach the water and set up their chairs and towels on the narrow stretch of sand.

Shortly after the group gathered on the beach, a strong wave suddenly crashed along the shore, pulling multiple people into the water. The footage reveals children and adults shouting and running in a panic as they try to move away from the rush of water.

Luckily, it appears no one was seriously injured; however, the incident was a serious wake-up call, reminding tourists to respect Mother Nature and the lifeguard's warnings.

The video went viral on Instagram, gaining over 140,000 views and sparking an onslaught of comments.

"How could they put their children in danger like that?" asked one user.

"Those kids screaming breaks my heart and they will be forever afraid," commented another Instagram user.

"Lifeguards know their stuff and are underrated," someone wrote.

Unfortunately, incidents like this are not uncommon. Videos of tourists around the world blatantly ignoring safety rules and putting themselves and wildlife in danger have gone viral.

In a similar instance, a group of tourists in Hawaiʻi ignored the signs prohibiting visitors from entering a closed-off section of the beach and approached a wild monk seal for a photo.

Spreading climate awareness is the first step in preventing unfortunate incidents like this. While no one was seriously injured at Waimea Bay, future incidents could be much more tragic. By respecting nature and following the local community's guidelines, you can enjoy the natural environment without putting yourself and your family at risk.

Instagram users continued to discuss the video footage from Waimea Bay.

"They just don't learn," wrote one user. "They do this at Acadia too."

"Do these folks not understand how the ocean works?" responded another Instagrammer.

