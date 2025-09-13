Fisherman urges people to eat harmful species wreaking havoc on crucial waterways: 'It absorbs all the flavor'

Invasive species are a huge nuisance and can cause major issues in the areas they infiltrate.

One fisher on TikTok shared a video showing how she took an invasive fish species into her own hands, with a delicious recipe.

The user, Morgiepb (@morgiepb), starts her video with a shot of herself underwater, holding a fish.

"We just harvested 28 invasive lionfish out of the ocean, now let's go eat them," Morgiepb says.

The recipe she shares is super simple and is essentially a mode of serving lionfish sashimi.

With red onion, cucumber, lemon juice and zest, and avocado as the base, the TikToker thinly slices the lionfish.

"You want your sashimi nice and skinny so it absorbs all the flavor you're applying to your meat," she continues.

The prepared ingredients are then topped with a sauce made from sesame oil, olive oil, seasoned rice vinegar, soy sauce, ground ginger, and lemon juice. Once poured over the dish, the meal is ready to go.

Invasive species refer to non-native plants, animals, or other organisms introduced to a region, often by human activity. They can throw off entire food chains and destroy native species.

Lionfish are a widely known invasive species. While they are native to the South Pacific and Indian Oceans, NOAA Fisheries describes them as the "poster child for invasive species issues in the western north Atlantic region." When brought to areas they do not belong, lionfish have no natural predators and outcompete native species for food.

Eating lionfish as a means of mitigating their invasive nature is fairly common. While you should be careful, as their sharp spines are poisonous, there are plenty of ways to prepare them.

Chefs near the Mediterranean Sea have begun serving lionfish as a delicacy, while also reducing the number of these harmful sea creatures. Meanwhile, other fishers have shared recipes, including one where the fish and other ingredients are baked, then served with pasta.

Commenters on the simple lionfish sashimi TikTok shared their interest in the meal.

"Lionfish sashimi is something I didn't know I needed. That looks delicious!" one user said.

Another added, "How can I crave something I've never had."

