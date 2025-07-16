Farmers celebrate after discovering innovative method to deal with harmful fish: 'Very useful'

Thai farmers have found a way to control the invasive populations of alien blackchin tilapia in aquaculture ponds: fighting fish with fish.

The invasive blackchin tilapia, which hails from West Africa, has found its way into commercial aquaculture farming ponds, depleting shrimp, crabs, and native fish populations. According to Nation Thailand, the tilapia has caused significant losses for the farmers.

Thankfully, seabass, which eat the tilapia, have become an effective solution. Charoen Pokphand Foods is supporting the Seabass Fund Project, which launched in February. Over the last few months, the farmers have reported a reduction in losses.

Farmers simply drop some seabass fingerlings, or juvenile seabass, into the aquaculture ponds, and the fish do the rest. They've been instructed to release 30 seabass per roughly 17,200 square feet of pond area. Farmers can also sell the fully grown seabass, helping them recoup some of their previous losses.

CPF was the only company authorized to import the blackchin tilapia for research purposes. Certain civil groups blame the company for the tilapia infestation. However, CPF points to aquarium fish importers as the infestation's root cause, per Nation Thailand.

This is a prime example of an invasive species growing out of control. In this case, the invasive species is threatening people's livelihoods and reducing the food supply. The farmers rely on the profits from selling their shrimp and crabs, and people rely on the shrimp and crabs as a food source.

Whether it's a shrimp-eating fish or a sun-hogging tree, invasive flora and fauna also disrupt the delicate balance of an ecosystem. They hoard resources and push out native species, which leads to weakened biodiversity. Without the balance of biodiversity, diseases can spread more rapidly, food and water supplies can become scarce, and climate conditions can become unstable.

It's essential to avoid using invasive plants in or around your home, and never introduce non-native animals to your community. Instead, choose native plants, which will encourage local biodiversity and support pollinators. Rewilding your yard is one way to see the beauty of native biodiversity in action, leading to a thriving space.

Prachuap Jianyi, chief of the Phetchaburi Fisheries Office in Thailand, said the project has been a success. According to Nation Thailand, it has "yielded positive results in helping crab and shrimp farmers manage the invasive species."

Shrimp farmer Yai Suknirat said the project has been "very useful, effectively controlling the alien species," per Nation Thailand.

