Officials stunned after impressive comeback of rare creature: 'Increasing steadily'

A rare species was spotted in India for the first time in 50 years. The blackbuck, a striking antelope with signature spiral horns, has made a remarkable resurgence in Barnawapara Wildlife Sanctuary in Chhattisgarh, India.

The animal disappeared in the 1970s because of habitat loss, poaching, and encroachment — all caused by humans. Conservation and reintroduction efforts initiated in 2021 started with 77 blackbucks acquired from zoos in Delhi and Bilaspur. The animals were closely watched by veterinary teams and forest officials who stabilized their health and living conditions, and the efforts have proved successful with a growing population of almost 190 blackbucks, according to the Chhattisgarh Forest Department, Moneycontrol reported.

Photo Credit: iStock

"The project team showed exceptional commitment," a senior forest official said. "Despite early setbacks, the blackbucks adapted well to the grassland environment, and their population began increasing steadily."

The goal is to take this program to other key grasslands in the state, such as Gomardha Wildlife Sanctuary, to continue the reintroduction scheme across the country and cement the blackbuck's survival.

The monumental comeback is a symbol of the region's ecological revival that expands far beyond its borders. Blackbucks keep overgrowth and invasive vegetation at bay with their grazing, which also allows native species and grasses to thrive.

Similarly, India has rediscovered the painted keelback, an indigenous snake that hadn't been seen since 1907. The Asiatic wild dog was spotted after 35 years of silence, too. And cameras miraculously caught a black panther in the forest of Assam's Manas National Park for the first time ever.

FROM OUR PARTNER Kick-start the holiday season with an extra $1,500 off a premium e-bike Unlock your next great adventure with a high-tech e-bike at an unbeatable price. Upway saves you up to 60% off retail prices from top-tier brands like Specialized, Aventon, Cannondale, and many more. And this holiday season, you can get an extra $1,500 off your perfect ride, from electric city cruisers and cargo rigs to mountain bikes and road racers. Learn More

The return of lost species comes with hope and awareness for continued wildlife conservation efforts that restore balance to ecosystems across the globe. It is proof that these programs and initiatives make a difference and that these animals can thrive with supportive policies and a little work.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.