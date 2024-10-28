Officials report return of rare species after more than a century of absence — here's why it matters

This discovery suggests that continued research and habitat preservation is needed in the area.

Snakes might not be everyone's favorite creature, but the rediscovery of one species in India has biologists wriggling with excitement.

As the Times of India reported, Vipin Kapoor Sainy and Apoove Gupta were conducting field work in the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve when they spotted a rare painted keelback, which was last seen in 1907.

Sainy initially thought it was a common keelback, but the snake's notable red markings hinted it could be something a little different. After additional analysis and following the consultation of scientific literature, the biologists were able to confirm their incredible find.

🗣️ Should we be actively working to kill invasive species?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Rohit Ravi, a biologist who works for the World Wildlife Fund, told the Times that the discovery of the snake suggested continued research and habitat preservation is needed in the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve. Additionally, reserve field director Lalit Verma is hopeful that the painted keelback's presence might be a sign that there are more undocumented creatures in the area.

Finding a painted keelback is further evidence that nature can be extremely resilient when given the tools to thrive. Rediscovered species elsewhere on the planet, including the Pristimantis ruidus frog in Ecuador and the leaf-cutter bee in California, demonstrate the importance of wildlife conservation for the sake of rare and important creatures.

While little is known about the painted keelback, other keelbacks — which are nonvenomous — help keep the populations of frogs and fish in check, making them important to the ecosystem, as they maintain natural balance, as Greenverz detailed.

FROM OUR PARTNER How to cash in on your body's most abundant protein Did you know the body produces 1-2% less collagen protein per year, starting in your 30s? As the most abundant protein in the body, its decline is a major contributor to signs of aging. Luckily, you can help restore collagen levels with NativePath for cartilage support, joint relief, and skin and nail health — with no fillers or "junk." In one study, postmenopausal women who took 5 grams of collagen a day saw a 7% increase in bone density over the course of a year — that's just how powerful collagen replacement can be. Simply add two flavorless, easily dissolvable scoops to your favorite drink to get 18 grams of protein that promotes bone health, digestion, and more. 👏 Plus: TCD readers can get 45% off NativePath Collagen — along with free shipping. Learn more

A healthy ecosystem benefits us all, and that's especially true regarding pollinators. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 75% of the world's flowering plants rely on birds, bats, bees, and other pollinators, while around one in every three bites of food is also thanks to these animals' impact on crop production.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.