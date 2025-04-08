Wildlife authorities remove 'cosmetic' features that were harming iconic local creatures: 'Yielding results'

A national park in India is rewilding grasslands to save an endangered species.

The Times of India reported on the removal of invasive plants and the restoration of native grasses critical to the endangered blackbuck.

The unique antelope is one of the most endangered species in India, threatened by severe poaching, habitat loss, and stray dogs. Many blackbucks have starved due to the dense, inedible invasive vegetation that has overtaken native grasses. Blackbucks need open grassland with intermittent tall grass to protect their young.

"Cosmetic changes like replacing native grass with alien varieties and poor maintenance of open grasslands can threaten the survival of blackbucks," R.J. Ranjit Daniels, an ecologist with Care Earth Trust, explained to The New Indian Express.

The Chennai Wildlife Department cleared nearly 10 hectares of coal vine and other invasive plants within Guindy National Park, one of India's few national parks located inside a city.

Authorities selected six varieties of native grasses to restore the cleared areas.

Habitat restoration is expected to take about six months, per The Times of India. Authorities hope that once the replanting is complete, it will encourage the displaced blackbuck to return. There are plans to restore an overgrown polo ground in the northern part of the park as well.

Invasive plants can turn delicate ecosystems upside down, rapidly replacing native species that other wildlife rely on. That loss reverberates, impacting not only animals such as blackbucks but also humans who are inextricably linked to the same system.

Removing invasives can restore balance and allow native species to return, including giant anteaters that play an essential role in South America's ecosystem. Rich biodiversity supports a thriving ecosystem that includes the vital pollinators that are essential to our food production.

Conservation success stories are playing out across the globe, including the reintroduction of southern white rhinos. Rewilding efforts in Saudi Arabia have revived several species not seen in a century. India is taking active measures to protect wildlife, using high-tech cameras to apprehend poachers.

The return of the blackbuck to Chennai shows that conservation has the power to save species from the brink. According to a recent census, the blackbuck population in the park rose to 100 animals from a low of only 61 in 2020. The population of spotted deer has also increased, a positive sign that conservation efforts are making an impact.

"The ongoing restoration efforts already appear to be yielding results," wrote The Times of India.

