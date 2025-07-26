Startling research reveals tiny black particles are making residents sick in major US city: 'It can go deep into your lungs'

"We also saw an increasing rate of hospitalizations."

According to researchers from the University of Mississippi, elevated levels of black carbon in the air are responsible for increased hospitalizations in the state.

What's happening?

Phys.org reported that a recent study from researchers at the University of Mississippi linked respiratory-related hospitalizations in Mississippi's capital city to elevated black carbon levels in the air.

Black carbon is a pollutant whose particles are 2.5 microns in size or less. Known as PM 2.5 air pollution, scientists have already linked these air pollutants to a higher risk of lung disease, cancer, stroke, and heart disease.

Researchers combined data on respiratory-related hospitalization rates, visits to the ER, and air quality between 2014 and 2015 to demonstrate the positive correlation between black carbon exposure and the likelihood of hospital visits.

Hang Nguyen, a postdoctoral research associate at the School of Pharmacy, told Phys.org, "There are many studies that show black carbon is associated with health problems. It is very small in size, so it can go deep into your lungs and actually pass into your bloodstream."

He further explained, "When we saw black carbon increases, we also saw an increasing rate of hospitalizations."

Why is this study concerning?

Air pollution is still a significant issue, and while some of it comes from natural sources, such as wildfires and dust storms, most is human-made or anthropogenic.

Black carbon pollution is a type of anthropogenic air pollution, as it is caused by burning coal, wood, or dirty energy sources, as well as by industrial and transportation pollution.

While air pollution contributes to the amount of heat-trapping gases in the atmosphere that cause the planet to be constantly heating, it also contributes to human health problems, as evidenced by this study. Particulates, in particular, consist of tiny particles that can delve deep into the lungs and cause chronic respiratory illnesses and cancer.

As the amount of air pollution increases, communities will see more illnesses linked to this pollution. As a result, hospitalizations will likely increase as people become sicker, leading to these people having to fork over substantial sums of money to pay for healthcare. Additionally, long-term exposure to air pollution may lead to increased deaths in communities.

What's being done about air pollution?

Individuals, corporations, and governments are taking action to decrease pollution and improve air quality.

Lawmakers passed the Clean Air Act in the U.S. in 1970, which was an important step toward improving air quality and led to reduced air pollution in America. Many countries have similar laws on the books regarding air quality.

The increase in electric vehicles on the road is also significantly helping to reduce the amount of air pollution, as will the continued global switch from dirty energy sources to clean, renewable ones.

