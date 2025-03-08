Authorities issue urgent warning after unusual surge in aggressive wildlife encounters: 'These recent incidents are concerning'

Some attacks occurred before nightfall, which was an unusual time for the typically nocturnal creatures to be active.

Wildlife encounters are not uncommon, but in North Bergen, New Jersey, a surge in aggressive raccoon incidents had local officials urging residents to be extra cautious.

What's happening?

North Bergen officials issued a public warning following multiple raccoon attacks on residents in the space of a few weeks.

According to ABC 7 and the North Bergen township's website, at least six people were bitten by raccoons in various locations, with some attacks occurring before nightfall — an unusual time for these typically nocturnal creatures to be active.

In one incident, a woman was attacked outside a daycare at 51st and Columbia Avenue.

"While North Bergen is home to various forms of wildlife, these recent attacks are concerning," said health director Robert Morano.

Why is this concerning?

Beyond the immediate risk of injury and potential disease transmission, such unusual aggression in raccoons could signal larger environmental issues.

Habitat destruction, human expansion, and resource shortages have increasingly pushed wildlife into suburban and urban areas. As natural food sources dwindle, animals may become more desperate and emboldened, leading to more frequent — and potentially dangerous — human-wildlife interactions.

Moreover, climate shifts may be altering raccoon behavior. Warmer winters and food scarcity due to disrupted ecosystems could be influencing their activity patterns, making them more aggressive as they struggle to survive.

What's being done about it?

The increase in aggressive behavior prompted the North Bergen Health Department and Animal Control to set up traps in key areas in an attempt to control the situation.

Officials also advised residents to avoid contact with wildlife, secure trash bins, and refrain from leaving food outside. Meanwhile, pet owners were asked to keep their animals on a leash or under supervision.

If a raccoon appears aggressive or is acting unusually, residents should contact the North Bergen Health Department immediately at (201) 392-2084.

On a broader scale, protecting natural habitats and promoting conservation efforts can reduce these encounters. Organizations such as the Wildlife Conservation Society and the Humane Society work to address human-wildlife conflicts by advocating for sustainable land use, wildlife corridors, and responsible waste management practices.

While raccoon attacks are usually rare, staying informed and taking proactive steps can help prevent future incidents. Coexisting with wildlife responsibly is key to ensuring both human safety and the well-being of our ecosystems.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.