Major tourist attraction shuts down indefinitely after driver ignores warnings: 'How about a nice $5,000 fine'

Colorado's Black Bear Pass is closed indefinitely, KDVR reported, after a tourist's vehicle became "stuck" on the notoriously challenging road Sept. 30.

Black Bear Pass is a one-way dirt road consisting of rugged terrain. Leading into Telluride, it stretches for 8.5 miles and is recommended only for "experienced" off-roaders.

The driver, a visitor from South Carolina, happened to be operating a Kia Telluride, which has received mixed reviews regarding its off-road capabilities.

According to the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office, the vehicle became "stuck on one of the switchbacks above Bridal Veil Falls and the Bridal Veil Falls Powerplant."

The office explained that Black Bear Pass would remain closed until a tow could be arranged, as the Kia Telluride remained perched precariously and was unsafe to drive past. KDVR implied that the car was a rented vehicle, which is prohibited on the road.

Moreover, the outlet indicated that several locals warned the driver "not to drive the Kia Telluride up the roadway," but "he persisted."

On July 2, the official Facebook page Visit Telluride announced that Black Bear Pass had opened for the season — alongside several stringent warnings. Among them was "if you have to ask us if your car will make it down this trail, you should not be driving this road."

This incident is an unfortunate reminder that individual actions in shared natural spaces, such as national parks, can impact the terrain, wildlife, and other people hoping to enjoy the outdoors.

When people are careless — or worse, intentionally disregard rules and best practices — the consequences can be disruptive. Human misbehavior in nature preserves and green areas can cause closures, as in this case, or more dire outcomes, such as wildlife being euthanized.

Black Bear Pass was closed indefinitely because of the stranded Kia. Readers in the comments, many of whom were chagrined by the driver's actions, weighed in on the situation.

"That's not 'stuck on the road,' they drove off of it over the edge by not paying attention. 4 wheeling is a lot of fun, but it's not for the inexperienced," one commenter replied.

"Colorado resident here. I hope this moron gets billed for the cost of the rescue and has to pay a hefty fine for inconveniencing all the drivers who know how to drive this road," another griped.

"How about a nice 5000 dollar fine, directly to the park preservation…cost of removal," a third said.

