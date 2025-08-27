Tourist risks safety with outrageous behavior at national park: 'That's illegal for a reason'

"That's a good way to get absolutely wrecked."

One tourist decided to approach a full-grown bison in Yellowstone National Park on TikTok, just to get a selfie.

The video posted to TikTok by Nate Murray (@natemcflurry) on Aug. 1 is gaining attention for the reckless and dangerous behavior of a tourist risking their life for the gram.

Posted with the caption "Bro got a selfie with a bison," the video is musically backed by the Jet2 Holiday track as the tourist fittingly does something outlandish with their phone in hand, with the on-screen caption "anything for the gram" prominently displayed.

With hot springs in the background and standing less than 10 feet from a sitting bison, the tourist leans in for a selfie, with his other arm reaching out to seemingly touch the wild animal.

While he may have gotten the photo he wanted, it is against the rules in Yellowstone to get within 25 yards of a bison or other large animals. Bison can be aggressive and charge without warning, especially when threatened, and have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal. It's recommended to view them from your car, along the road, or with binoculars to always maintain a safe distance.

These incidents also endanger wildlife, as animals that injure or display aggressive behavior toward humans, even when provoked or unprovoked, may be euthanized.

FROM OUR PARTNER This simple upgrade can slash thousands off your energy bills while increasing the value of your home — and you can get it done before Thanksgiving Did you know 10% to 20% of heat escapes through your home’s flooring, typically because of bad insulation? That could be costing you thousands in energy bills every year. But a simple flooring refresh could slash those costs — while also increasing your home’s value by as much as 5%. And Lowe’s now offers a seamless one-stop flooring solution that makes the process easy and affordable. You’ll find top brands and styles at prices that fit your budget, all while working with local, independent installers. If you schedule a free in-home measurement online by Nov. 2 and purchase your project by Nov. 12, you can even have your new floors in before Thanksgiving. Learn more

We need to respect wildlife, especially endangered species, as they all play crucial roles in their ecosystem and contribute to biodiversity that protects us in return with a cleaner, safer future filled with diverse food and resources that they help sustain.

Bison, in particular, play a vital role in their ecosystem as ecosystem engineers and grazers of Yellowstone and are responsible for the maintenance and creation of grasslands, nutrient redistribution, increased plant diversity and production, and overall reduction of the impacts of climate change, such as air pollution and extreme weather events like wildfires or storms.

Users in the comments were understandably concerned.

"That's illegal for a reason," one observed.

"Bro, leave it alone," another said. "I [was] surprised he didn't get in trouble for being that close."

"This is illegal," one added. "The National Park Service will likely be in touch."

Another put it more bluntly: "That's a good way to get absolutely wrecked."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



