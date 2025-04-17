Resident captures video of intense brawl between two bears on back porch: 'Like a zoo'

"Believe it or not, I have video footage of all kinds of animals on my back porch and backyard."

Two Florida black bears recently broke out in a fight on the back porch of a Longwood home, shedding light on the increasing overlap between human and wildlife spaces, Fox 35 Orlando reported.

What happened?

A resident captured dramatic footage of the animals engaged in a territorial showdown.

The video shows one bear walking onto the porch; shortly afterward, another appears in the backyard. After briefly sizing each other up, they began attacking with teeth and claws, knocking over potted plants and patio furniture.

"Believe it or not, I have video footage of all kinds of animals on my back porch and backyard," homeowner Tatum Murphy told Fox 35. "Otters, alligators, bears, bobcats. ... My house is like a zoo!"

Why are wildlife encounters concerning?

These confrontations point to broader environmental shifts affecting both animals and people, the BBC reported.

Wildlife expert Chris Servheen explained to the BBC that bears involved in unexpected encounters often act defensively.

"Usually, the bear tries to knock the person down or neutralise the person because it's afraid and then runs away," said Servheen, a retired grizzly bear recovery coordinator for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Human-wildlife conflicts have steadily increased since 1950, with research identifying several key factors. Urban growth has pushed neighborhoods into previously undisturbed wilderness areas. Many newcomers to these areas lack knowledge about safely coexisting with local wildlife.

Resource limitations brought on by rising global temperatures also play a role. "As finite resources become scarcer, carnivores and people are coming into more frequent contact, which means that more conflict could occur," Jen Miller, international program specialist for the FWS, told the BBC.

What can be done about wildlife encounters?

Experts suggest 50% of wildlife confrontations could be prevented with better human awareness and preparation.

When outdoors in bear country, stay in groups of at least three adults, keep dogs leashed, and maintain at least 100 yards of distance from large wildlife. Avoid participating in outdoor activities at dawn and dusk, when animals are most active.

Use bear-proof trash containers at home, never leave food outside, and consider electric fencing for gardens in areas with frequent bear sightings.

If you encounter a bear, stand tall, speak calmly but assertively, back away slowly, provide the animal with an escape route, and avoid direct eye contact. With black bears, fight back if you're attacked. Use rocks, sticks, or whatever is available.

"If the people living with carnivores can be supported and given what they need to coexist, then human-carnivore coexistence is possible," Miller said. "Coexistence is happening successfully all over the world."

