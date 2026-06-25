Black bear wanders through Colorado store until an employee claps it back outside

"Definitely thought he was a dog at first glance."

A black bear in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, delivered the kind of surprise no shop employee expects by wandering in for a quick gander, as Adventure Magazine detailed.

The video may seem funny at first, but it points to a bigger issue: When animal habitats overlap with towns, trash, and easy entry points, such as open doors, wild animals can start getting too comfortable around people.

What happened?

Security footage shared by the store, Mountain and Company (@mtnandcompany), on Instagram shows the moment when a black bear entered the Steamboat Springs retail shop through the open front door.

For a few moments, the animal seems to browse the store as an "unexpected customer" that had "every intention of making a purchase," as Adventure Magazine puts it.

The cashier does eventually notice the meandering bear and does the right thing by not panicking.

Instead, they use noise to send the animal away. After the staff member claps repeatedly, the bear turns around and leaves the store without incident.

Colorado is home to tens of thousands of black bears. While they are generally more timid than grizzlies, they are still large, powerful animals that can become dangerous when they grow too accustomed to human spaces, as Adventure Magazine noted.

Why does it matter?

Human activity can help create these encounters in the first place. As communities spread farther into wildlife habitat, bears may start finding food smells around homes, stores, campsites, dumpsters, and other human places.

That can create problems for both bears and people. If bears begin to associate human areas with an easy meal, they may lose some of their natural caution around people, raising the chances of a dangerous encounter.

Simple measures such as securing trash and removing food attractants can help. Reacting cautiously, as the employee did in the video, can also de-escalate the situation and get the bear back into nature without incident.

The best thing for everyone involved is for the wild animal to remain wild, maintaining its fear of humans and its lack of dependence on them for food.

What are people saying?

Commenters on Instagram reacted with humor to the situation.

"As they say, 'if not friend, why friend shaped?'" one joked.

"Definitely thought he was a dog at first glance," a user replied to that comment.

Another user quipped: "Woah! Did he just walk out without paying?!"

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