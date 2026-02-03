Onlooker sparks outrage with video of reckless tourists at US national park: 'Do they ever learn?'

A video shared on the Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks) Instagram account had followers riled up.

"Tourons taking selfies with the bison," the original poster wrote.

Sure enough, the clip showed a visitor at Yellowstone backing up toward a bison, with a phone in his hand for a photo opp. Another pair of tourists nearby were in frame doing the same thing.

Bison attacks are relatively frequent, resulting in injuries to would-be photographers. The National Park Service recommends keeping 75 feet away from bison and other large animals exactly for this reason. Faster animals, like bears, need 150 feet of space.

There's more to the problem than just visitor safety, though. As animals become more accustomed to proximity to humans, wildlife is more likely to seek out food incentives close to them. This can create aggressive behavior that necessitates management personnel to euthanize large animals.

Food incentives can also lead to wildlife eating waste left behind by people. This routinely includes plastic, which clogs digestive tracts, impedes survival, and often kills animals.

The tragedy of endangering bison is that they serve important ecosystem roles. This includes engineering soil to improve water infiltration and feeding on grasses that would otherwise become wildfire fuel.

You can help ensure bison and other animals stick around for future generations by giving them their space. Taking local action to protect habitat is one of the best ways to do that. When animals have ample wilderness, they have all the resources they need and are less likely to rub shoulders with people.

Instagram followers of Tourons of National Parks were flabbergasted that park visitors could act so recklessly around bison.

"he'd be gone in seconds…do they ever learn," one community member wrote.

"That bison can run 35 mph, pivot on a dime, and jump a six foot fence!! Leave the battle cattle alone!!" another replied.

