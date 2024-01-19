Park visitor warns tourists encroaching on 2,000-pound animal: ‘They are terrifying’

Yellowstone National Park’s website says bison have injured more people at the park than any other animal.

“You guys better get back in your cars, dude, he can run 40 miles an hour.”

That was just one of the many warning calls Nick Dangerously (@nickdangerously) yelled to tourists who were getting way too close to a bison at Yellowstone National Park.

Nick uploaded footage of the incident to TikTok. It all starts innocently enough, with the bison strolling through the grassland relatively untroubled.

Nick’s warnings are heard in the video’s narration, though, and it soon becomes apparent who they are aimed at.

Several tourists had stopped their cars on the side of the road to take pictures and videos of the bison, who began approaching the stretch of asphalt.

Despite the bison getting ever closer, many were unfazed and continued recording the encounter, with some even running across the road between stationary vehicles to get a better angle.

Despite the TikTok name, Nick seemed aware of the dangers and kept a safe distance away, unlike others in the vicinity.

Indeed, in addition to the possibility of being struck by cars while crossing the busy stretch of road, provoking the bison could have forced the animal to protect itself, putting the humans — and the bison — at even greater risk.

As Nick pointed out, bison are perhaps quicker than many anticipate, and they could have covered the distance to the wandering tourists in no time at all.

Yellowstone National Park’s website says bison have injured more people at the park than any other animal, and if the actions of these humans are a sample of the usual behavior, it’s not difficult to see why.

Visitors should remain at least 75 feet from the animals, which can weigh up to 2,000 pounds, at all times. Sadly, not everyone heeds these warnings, and some bison have been euthanized following close encounters with disrespectful tourists.

The zoom function on your camera is wiser to use than invading the bovine’s personal space when trying to get a snap for social media.

“Some people really will [die] for the ‘perfect shot,’” one TikToker said.

“Sounds like you’re the only one with a brain cell,” added another. “My uncle raises these, they are terrifying.”

